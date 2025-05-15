403
British Premier Promises to Retake Control of Borders
(MENAFN) During a recent trip to Albania, UK Premier Keir Starmer vowed to intensify efforts against human trafficking networks, emphasizing a renewed partnership with Albania in the battle against unlawful migration to the United Kingdom.
While addressing media representatives in Albania, Starmer justified Britain’s overseas financial support, which is aimed at curbing unauthorized migrants from reaching northern France—a major departure point for attempts to cross the English Channel.
"It is totally unacceptable that anybody is getting on a small boat and crossing the Channel to the UK," he stated, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
He sharply criticized the former administration, asserting, "The last government lost control of the borders."
Starmer expressed his resolve to reassert border security, stating the necessity of a unified strategy to dismantle the criminal groups facilitating this "vile trade."
Starmer pointed to a rise in "high-profile arrests" in countries like Iraq, describing it as a sign of unprecedented international cooperation.
He mentioned that law enforcement had confiscated the assets of smuggling operations and had successfully deported the "maximum number" of unauthorized migrants.
Highlighting progress through collaboration, he stated, "But what we've done in our joint work with Albania is shown that by working with other countries... we've driven down those numbers."
He concluded with a firm commitment to continue such cooperative efforts, saying, "I want to see more of that. I'm absolutely determined that we're going to clear up the mess that we've been left and make sure that we get the control that we need of our borders."
