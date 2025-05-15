403
Israel Recalls Envoy After Spain’s Premier Brands It ‘Genocidal State’
(MENAFN) Israel has formally summoned the Spanish ambassador for a meeting following strong criticisms leveled by Spain's Prime Minister. The diplomatic move comes after Pedro Sanchez publicly referred to Israel as a "genocidal state," prompting a formal reprimand from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
Ana Salomon was directed to attend a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, a direct response to Sanchez's comments, where he stated Spain "does not do business" with such a country.
“Following the severe remarks made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Ambassador to Israel has been summoned for a reprimand meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem tomorrow,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated.
The controversy arose during a parliamentary session in Madrid, where Sanchez addressed criticisms from Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan MP, who questioned Spain's ongoing trade relations with Israel amidst the conflict in Gaza.
"I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state," Sanchez emphasized.
Reports indicate this was the first instance of Sanchez using the phrase "genocidal state" publicly, a term frequently used by his coalition partner, the Sumar party.
Sumar leader and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide and has urged the Spanish government to suspend all trade relations with the country.
This diplomatic rift unfolds against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza, where the Israeli military has continued a relentless offensive since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 52,900 Palestinians—most of them women and children.
Compounding international scrutiny, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also stands as the subject of a separate genocide case currently under review by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), further deepening its global legal and diplomatic challenges.
