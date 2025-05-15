Real Estate Limited Partnership Institute Launches Video And Podcast Platform Featuring Industry's Top Private Equity Investors On Elevator Pitch With Jonathan And Mitchsm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI)® announced the launch of a new video and podcast platform with the unveiling of the series, "Elevator Pitch with Jonathan and MitchSM." The series, which offers both video and podcast elements, is comprised of fast-paced interviews with some of the most prominent thought leaders in commercial real estate investing, revealing keen insights and varied perspectives about issues and people impacting the industry. Hosted by RELPI Founder and CEO Jonathan Schein and veteran real estate attorney and advisor Mitch Berkey, each interview entertains, informs and educates with great humor and candor.

"RELPI is dedicated to bringing together real estate institutional investors, fund managers, operating companies and those organizations allied to the industry, and enabling rapid, meaningful connections between investment professionals and capital sources in a fresh context," said RELPI's Jonathan Schein. "The 'Elevator Pitch with Jonathan and MitchSM' series and the media platform it anchors are our newest element in service of RELPI's mission. We're very proud to begin our programming with this series and the industry leaders who bring it to life with their personal stories, outlooks and strategies."

The series kicks off with interviews featuring Gila Cohen, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Vanbarten Group, Peter Braffman, Managing Director with GCM Grosvenor, and Anar Chudgar, Co-President with Artemis Real Estate Partners. The format encourages guests to share their individual journey to success, an exploration of the problems they are working to solve for the investment/investor community, and guidance for young professionals in the industry.

RELPI, which launched in 2021 to serve a vital need by enabling rapid, meaningful connections between investment professionals and capital sources in fresh contexts, has grown to include hundreds of institutional investors, consultants and fund managers.

"'Interests aligned' is both our tagline and ethos," Schein said. "With the 'Elevator Pitch' series we are expanding our ecosystem to serve the best-in-class organizations and individuals in real estate asset allocation and investment for pension funds, endowments, foundations, asset managers and family offices."

"'Elevator Pitch with Jonathan and MitchSM' is our latest and most innovative collaboration over a decades-long friendship," added co-host Mitch Berkey, Chair of the Real Estate Group at regional powerhouse CSG Law. "With our deep roots in institutional real estate, easy chemistry, and ability to relate to our guests and audience, Jonathan and I are reshaping the retro talk-show format to focus on our guests' journeys and goals in a way that targets both industry veterans and newcomers."

"Elevator Pitch with Jonathan and MitchSM" can be accessed on the organization's website and YouTube; @ElevatorPitchWJonathanandMitch . The video series will be updated regularly and edited for release as a podcast through the RELPI platform.

As an established producer of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class, with "proximity" as the prime value proposition, RELPI is perfectly positioned to deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings in a streamlined, economically effective way. From "virtual meetups" and global summits focused on investors in all major global markets, to emerging manager programs and even "private label," bespoke roundtables, RELPI is enabling tomorrow's business connectivity today.



