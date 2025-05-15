START Doses First U.S. Patient In Moderna's Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Mrna-4106, A Pan-Tumor Antigen Therapy Candidate, In Solid Tumors

Major study milestone highlights START's commitment to bringing novel cancer therapies to patients through community-based early-phase clinical trials

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), the world's largest early-phase community-based oncology site network, today announced the dosing of the first U.S. participant in Moderna's Phase 1 study evaluating mRNA-4106, a novel Pan-Tumor Antigen Therapy candidate, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The first dose was administered at START San Antonio by Dr. Amita Patnaik who shared, "mRNA represents a bold new frontier in cancer immunotherapy, and we're proud to provide our patients access to this innovative treatment as part of a first-in-human trial. At START, our mission is to ensure that scientific breakthroughs translate into real-world options for patients-this study is a powerful example of that commitment."

The Phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials identifier: NCT06880549 ) will evaluate the safety, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy of mRNA-4106 administered alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. mRNA-4106's multivalent approach aims to broaden treatment options for patients with cancer, advancing the field beyond single-targeted immunotherapies.

"This milestone reflects the core of who we are at START - accelerating the next generation of cancer therapies by bringing them directly to patients in the communities where they live," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "We're proud to support Moderna in advancing this innovation into the clinic, reinforcing our commitment to faster, more accessible early phase trials that expand opportunity and impact for patients and sponsors alike."

"With mRNA-4106, we sought to design an inclusive therapy that encodes for antigens commonly shared across patients and tumor types. We are thrilled to be able to bring this medicine to trial participants, and in partnership with forward-thinking site networks like START, further showcase the promise of mRNA to transform cancer care," said Dr. Rose Loughlin, Executive Vice President of Research at Moderna.

START's participation in this trial reinforces its leadership in accelerating access in transformative therapies, delivering on its mission of "Hope Through Access" for patients worldwide.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than a thousand early-phase clinical trials, including for 45 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase Principal Investigators (PIs) across its ten clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch .

START Contacts

Lauren Panco

VP, Marketing

609-216-4920

[email protected]

SOURCE The START Center for Cancer Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED