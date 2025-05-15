403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, U.S. Forge Groundbreaking Deals During Trump's Visit
(MENAFN) The White House announced Wednesday that Qatar signed a series of "landmark" agreements during U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit, signaling what it described as a "historic" economic investment valued at a minimum of $1.2 trillion.
"The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age," a White House statement said.
Among the agreements highlighted was a previously disclosed deal involving Boeing and Qatar Airways, with the airline set to purchase 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, all equipped with engines from GE Aerospace. According to the White House, this represents Boeing’s "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order."
The administration valued the deal at $96 billion, including up to 210 U.S.-made Boeing aircraft. President Trump had earlier cited the agreement as being worth more than $200 billion and covering 160 planes.
The differing figures have not yet been clarified, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for further explanation.
Also included in the announcement was an energy sector partnership with the U.S. company Parsons, as well as a pledge from Qatar-based Al Rabban Capital to invest $1 billion into advanced quantum technologies and workforce development across the United States.
In terms of defense agreements, the White House noted a $1 billion contract between Qatar and Raytheon for anti-drone systems, making Qatar "the first international customer for Raytheon’s Fixed Site - Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) designed to counter unmanned aircraft." In addition, General Atomics signed a $2 billion deal to provide MQ-9B SkyGuardian surveillance drones to the Gulf nation.
"The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age," a White House statement said.
Among the agreements highlighted was a previously disclosed deal involving Boeing and Qatar Airways, with the airline set to purchase 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, all equipped with engines from GE Aerospace. According to the White House, this represents Boeing’s "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order."
The administration valued the deal at $96 billion, including up to 210 U.S.-made Boeing aircraft. President Trump had earlier cited the agreement as being worth more than $200 billion and covering 160 planes.
The differing figures have not yet been clarified, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for further explanation.
Also included in the announcement was an energy sector partnership with the U.S. company Parsons, as well as a pledge from Qatar-based Al Rabban Capital to invest $1 billion into advanced quantum technologies and workforce development across the United States.
In terms of defense agreements, the White House noted a $1 billion contract between Qatar and Raytheon for anti-drone systems, making Qatar "the first international customer for Raytheon’s Fixed Site - Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) designed to counter unmanned aircraft." In addition, General Atomics signed a $2 billion deal to provide MQ-9B SkyGuardian surveillance drones to the Gulf nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment