US Pres.: We're Close To Reaching An Agreement With Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump expressed his belief on Thursday that his country is close to reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that the indirect negotiations currently underway between the two countries aim to achieve lasting peace.
In a speech during a meeting with Qatari and American businessmen in Doha, Trump expressed his keenness to make the negotiations with Iran a success, explaining that the two countries are close to reaching an agreement.
"Iran is very lucky to have the Amir because he's actually fighting for them; he doesn't want us to do a vicious blow to Iran, Trump said in reference to the efforts of Qatar's Amir in achieving peace between the US and Iran.
He praised the economic bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US, saying that Qatar has offered a great deal of investment.
Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Trump emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations, expressing his hope that Russia and Ukraine join efforts in reaching a solution.
The US President arrived in Qatar, Wednesday, on an official visit, coming from Saudi Arabia, as part of a Gulf tour that also includes the UAE. (end)
