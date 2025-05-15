Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Pres.: We're Close To Reaching An Agreement With Iran

US Pres.: We're Close To Reaching An Agreement With Iran


2025-05-15 08:02:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump expressed his belief on Thursday that his country is close to reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that the indirect negotiations currently underway between the two countries aim to achieve lasting peace.
In a speech during a meeting with Qatari and American businessmen in Doha, Trump expressed his keenness to make the negotiations with Iran a success, explaining that the two countries are close to reaching an agreement.
"Iran is very lucky to have the Amir because he's actually fighting for them; he doesn't want us to do a vicious blow to Iran, Trump said in reference to the efforts of Qatar's Amir in achieving peace between the US and Iran.
He praised the economic bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US, saying that Qatar has offered a great deal of investment.
Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Trump emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations, expressing his hope that Russia and Ukraine join efforts in reaching a solution.
The US President arrived in Qatar, Wednesday, on an official visit, coming from Saudi Arabia, as part of a Gulf tour that also includes the UAE. (end)
sss


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109553305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search