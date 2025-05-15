403
Eurozone GDP Growth Falls Below Analysts' Expectations
(MENAFN) The eurozone and EU economies each recorded a 0.3% increase in GDP for the first quarter of the year, according to data released by Eurostat on Thursday—slightly below analysts' expectations.
Economists had predicted a 0.4% rise in the eurozone's GDP during this period.
Compared to the same quarter last year, the eurozone economy grew by 1.2%, while the EU as a whole expanded by 1.4%, based on Eurostat’s early estimates.
Ireland led quarterly growth among member states with a 3.2% jump, followed by Poland at 0.7%.
On the other end of the spectrum, Slovenia experienced the sharpest quarterly contraction at 0.8%, with Portugal and Hungary also seeing declines of 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.
Seventeen EU countries reported annual GDP growth, while four posted year-on-year contractions.
Slovenia had the steepest annual drop at 0.8%, followed by Austria at 0.7% and Hungary at 0.4%.
Ireland topped the chart in annual growth with a robust 10.9% increase.
The eurozone, or EA20, includes countries that have adopted the euro, whereas the EU27 encompasses all EU member nations.
