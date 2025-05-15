Sydney Hockaday Joins Concorde As First Director Of Marketing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde has hired Sydney Hockaday as director of marketing. In this newly created role, she will lead Concorde's marketing strategy with a focus on elevating brand visibility, deepening client engagement and fueling growth through targeted business development and advisor recruitment initiatives.

"Throughout my leadership journey, I've come to believe that real progress is driven by those who can connect vision with action," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "Sydney's collaborative spirit and marketing expertise align perfectly with our culture of innovation, accountability and teamwork. As Concorde continues to evolve and grow, her voice will be instrumental in shaping how we show up in the RIA and broker-dealer landscape-and in positioning us as the firm of choice for forward-thinking financial professionals."

Hockaday joins Concorde with over seven years of financial services experience. Prior to joining Concorde, she served as vice president of marketing at Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments. In her previous position, she managed the marketing of approximately 90 of Capital Square's investment offerings, comprised of nearly 100 individual commercial real estate properties. In total, she oversaw the successful marketing for more than $4 billion in transaction volume and led Capital Square's corporate rebrand in 2019.

Prior to working with Capital Square, Hockaday oversaw the marketing and event planning for a regional restaurant company, where she oversaw and executed in-house events, designed marketing graphics and managed social media platforms.

Hockaday currently serves as the chair of the Marketing and Communications Committee for ADISA, the largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment industry. She earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from Virginia Tech.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).