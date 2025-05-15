Spartannash To Webcast First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN ) will announce its financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, May 29, 2025, for the 16-week first quarter ended April 19, 2025.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on SpartanNash's website at href="" rel="nofollow" spartannash/event under the "Investors" section, which will remain archived on the Company's website through Thursday, June 12, 2025.
A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" spartannash/investor-presentation .
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kayleigh Campbell
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP and Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE SpartanNashWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment