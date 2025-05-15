Indigo Defends Code Sharing With Turkish Airlines After Social Media Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Budget airline IndiGo on Thursday defended its codesharing partnership with Turkish Airlines, highlighting its multiple economic and strategic benefits to Indian travellers and the broader economy.

The response came amid criticism on social media over the airline's codeshare agreement with Turkey's national carrier following Ankara's public support for Pakistan after India's recent military operation, 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a statement shared with IANS, IndiGo emphasised that the current arrangement allows Indian and Turkish carriers to operate up to 56 weekly flights under the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA).

“This arrangement provides multiple benefits to Indian travellers, and the country's economy,” the airline said.

It pointed out that this expanded long-haul connectivity has come at a critical time, with global airfare prices rising in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The increased capacity has allowed more affordable international travel for Indian passengers, especially those flying from smaller cities via two-stop connections,” according to the low-cost airline.

IndiGo also highlighted the broader economic impact of the partnership, noting that the additional flights have created jobs, boosted trade, and increased tax revenues in India.

“This operation keeps aircraft in active deployment and supports billions of dollars in trade between the two countries,” the airline said, adding that reinvestment of revenue into international expansion continues to strengthen India's aviation sector.

However, the code-sharing partnership has come under fire on social media, with several users urging IndiGo to end its association with Turkish Airlines in light of Turkey's recent statements.

One user, Lakhan Arjun Rawat, wrote on X:“@IndiGo6E When will you end your Partnership with Turkish Airlines? They are making profit from our citizens and using it against our nation.”

Prominent lawyer Sanjay Hegde also weighed in, suggesting that a boycott could begin with IndiGo terminating the agreement and exploring alternative routes, such as flying directly to Athens.

"IndiGo should stop the codeshare with Turkish Airlines. We can't just ask people to do everything while these corporates keep making big moolah despite doing anti-national stuff," another user mentioned.

Currently, IndiGo operates direct flights to Istanbul via leased 500+ seater aircraft and offers codeshare seats to travellers to more than 40 points in Europe and the US supported by its domestic network.