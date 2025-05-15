Bharat Pavilion Inaugurated At Cannes In The Presence Of Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher
The inauguration was graced by an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including Shri Shekhar Kapur, acclaimed filmmaker and Festival Director of IFFI and NFDC; veteran actor Anupam Kher; and Anne-Louise Mésadieu, Paris Region elected official, Ambassador, and Special Delegate for Diplomatic Relations.
In her address, Anne-Louise Mésadieu welcomed the Bharat Pavilion to Cannes, expressing admiration for India's rich cinematic history and its ability to tell stories that transcend borders. She emphasized the importance of such cultural bridges in fostering global understanding and diplomacy and said that the France government is available to ease and facilitate co-productions with India.
In his inaugural address, Shekhar Kapur highlighted the transformational power of cinema and India's evolving role as a creative powerhouse on the world stage.
The ceremony further featured the much-anticipated launch of the IFFI 2025 Poster and Trailer.“IFFI's new poster is a reflection of 'convergence of creativity and technology', India is ready to embrace technology and play a dominant role in the Global content creation space”, said Gautam Bhanot, GM, Film Promotion (Festivals, Market and International Participation), NFDC India while explaining the philosophy behind the new IFFI poster.
One of the key highlights was the launch of the India Film Guide, a comprehensive resource that showcases India's vast filmmaking talent, incentives for international co-productions, and filming locations. The guide was launched by the attending dignitaries, symbolizing India's openness to global collaboration.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher delivered a special address, sharing heartfelt reflections on the journey of Indian cinema and his personal experiences representing India internationally.
“I am eight years younger to my country and we both grew together. We have really, really done very well. This is my first time in Cannes, I am so happy to be here in the Mahakumbh of cinema.” Kher said.
The Bharat Pavilion organised by NFDC and FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, at Cannes continues to serve as a vibrant platform for promoting Indian cinema on a global scale, connecting filmmakers, distributors, and audiences from around the world under one cultural umbrella.
