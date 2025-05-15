Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breaks Out in Central Singapore Building; Two Hospitalized

Fire Breaks Out in Central Singapore Building; Two Hospitalized


2025-05-15 05:40:33
(MENAFN) A fire broke out in a residential building in central Singapore on Wednesday night, leading to two people being hospitalized and around 30 others evacuated, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) reported on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. local time (1450 GMT) and found that the living room of a 10th-floor unit was engulfed in flames, according to an SCDF Facebook update.

One individual was treated by a paramedic for smoke inhalation and burn injuries, while another resident from the 14th floor suffered from breathlessness. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire was likely caused by a battery from a personal mobility device in the living room.

The SCDF urged the public to avoid using non-original batteries for mobility devices and cautioned against leaving devices charging for extended periods, emphasizing the potential fire hazards.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552696

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search