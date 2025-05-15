403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Breaks Out in Central Singapore Building; Two Hospitalized
(MENAFN) A fire broke out in a residential building in central Singapore on Wednesday night, leading to two people being hospitalized and around 30 others evacuated, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) reported on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. local time (1450 GMT) and found that the living room of a 10th-floor unit was engulfed in flames, according to an SCDF Facebook update.
One individual was treated by a paramedic for smoke inhalation and burn injuries, while another resident from the 14th floor suffered from breathlessness. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.
Initial investigations indicate that the fire was likely caused by a battery from a personal mobility device in the living room.
The SCDF urged the public to avoid using non-original batteries for mobility devices and cautioned against leaving devices charging for extended periods, emphasizing the potential fire hazards.
Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. local time (1450 GMT) and found that the living room of a 10th-floor unit was engulfed in flames, according to an SCDF Facebook update.
One individual was treated by a paramedic for smoke inhalation and burn injuries, while another resident from the 14th floor suffered from breathlessness. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.
Initial investigations indicate that the fire was likely caused by a battery from a personal mobility device in the living room.
The SCDF urged the public to avoid using non-original batteries for mobility devices and cautioned against leaving devices charging for extended periods, emphasizing the potential fire hazards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment