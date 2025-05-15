Logistics Automation Strategic Business Report And Tariff Impact Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Logistics Automation was valued at US$92.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$157.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Logistics Automation market.



What Role Does Data Analytics Play in Optimizing Logistics Automation?

Data analytics is becoming increasingly integral to logistics automation, providing insights that drive smarter decision-making and operational efficiency. Through the analysis of large datasets, logistics companies can optimize routes, predict maintenance, and manage resources more effectively.

Predictive analytics, in particular, plays a pivotal role in forecasting demand patterns, which helps in inventory management and planning. As companies continue to generate and harness more data, the role of analytics in logistics automation will only expand, making it a critical component in the evolution of the logistics sector.

Growth in the Logistics Automation Market Is Driven by Several Factors

The growth in the logistics automation market is driven by several factors, including the rise of e-commerce, the need for faster and more efficient logistics operations, and the technological advancements in robotics and data analytics. Moreover, environmental concerns are also propelling companies to adopt green automation technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce waste.

As businesses globally continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for automated logistics solutions that can support increased operational complexity and consumer demands is expected to surge, ensuring robust growth in this dynamic market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Logistics Automation market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:



Offering (Hardware-Integrated Systems, Software, Services)

Function (Warehouse & Storage Management, Transportation Management)

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, FMCG, Retail & eCommerce, Oil, Gas & Energy, Chemicals, Other Verticals)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware-Integrated Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$80.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The Software segment is also set to grow at 9.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $26.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.6% CAGR to reach $24.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Logistics Automation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

