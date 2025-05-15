Severe Heatwave Alert: KP Temperatures May Soar To 47°C
According to the forecast, temperatures in KP may climb as high as 47°C, with most regions expected to experience 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal. Central Punjab, Islamabad, eastern Balochistan, and KP's plains may see a rise of 4 to 6°C above average, while southern Punjab and Sindh could face even higher spikes.
The intense heat is also expected to accelerate snowmelt in northern areas, raising concerns over potential flooding.
Also Read: Talks Fail: Bannu Elders to Launch Wheel-Jam and Shutter-Down Strike on May 19
Relief is anticipated after May 20, when a westerly weather system is expected to move into the upper parts of the country, possibly bringing a slight dip in temperatures.
In light of the heatwave, authorities have urged citizens-particularly the elderly, children, and women-to avoid unnecessary sun exposure. People venturing outdoors are advised to wear light clothing, use umbrellas or caps, and stay hydrated to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.
