Why Is SOL Up Today? Solana's Growing Revenue And Active Addresses Draw Investors

Solana generated more daily revenue than any other blockchain, surpassing Ethereum, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, TRON, and other major layer-1 and layer-2 networks combined.

According to available data, the blockchain's 24-hour revenue hit $7.96 million, outpacing Ethereum's $2.54 million, TRON's $2.35 million, BTC's $647,000, and BNB's $446,000.

Other major networks, including Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Aptos, brought in even smaller amounts in fees, meaning that out of all major networks, a total of $14.3 million was collected on May 13, with the lion's share going to SOL.

That's according to data first shared by SolanaFloor, which shows a major surge in the network's revenue over the last few days when compared to other blockchains.

Revenue from transaction fees typically signals real economic activity on-chain, as users interact with apps and protocols and pay to get their transactions included in blocks.

Solana's Real-World Usage Grows

While Ethereum still dominates in total value locked (TVL) and long-term developer traction, with over $63.2 billion in TVL according to DeFiLlama data, Solana is gaining momentum on the metric that reflects real-world usage.

Solana, on the other hand, has around $9.55 billion in total value locked, but in contrast to Ethereum's 450,000 active addresses, SOL has a total of 3.47 million active addresses.

In essence, the data shows that Ethereum is a preferred network for cryptocurrency whales and other large industry players, while SOL leads in terms of users. TRON, BNB Chain, and Base are also all above the one million active addresses market, the data shows.

That usage boost also reflected in SOL's price, which climbed 3% over the last day to $178.30. While modest, the gain suggests investors are watching the network's growing traction.

The price rise comes amid a wider cryptocurrency market slowdown, with BTC dropping just 0.4% in the last 24 hours and Ethereum rising around 1% over the same period.

