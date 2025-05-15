Who Was Valeria Marquez? Mexican Influencer Shot Dead During Livestream

MENAFN - Live Mint) Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old social media star from Mexico, was reportedly gunned down during a live broadcast on TikTok. Authorities from the Jalisco state prosecutor's office confirmed that a man, who pretended to be a delivery personnel, entered her beauty salon in Zapopan and“apparently fired a gun at her,” fatally wounding the influencer.

The horrifying event occurred on Tuesday, coinciding with Marquez's earlier comments on her livestream about a mysterious visit to her salon involving the delivery of an expensive gift, made while she was away.

Cryptic Final Moments Before Audio Was Cut

Just prior to the fatal shots being fired, Marquez appeared on camera holding a stuffed toy while speaking to someone out of frame. Her words,“They're coming,” were captured in a nervous tone. When another voice called out to her with“Hey Vale?” she responded with a simple“Yes” before muting the audio.

Moments later, the livestream was abruptly ended. Initial reports did not identify a suspect; however, by Wednesday, local news outlets had named Ricardo Ruiz Velazco - also known as 'El Doble RR,' 'RR,' or 'El Tripa' - as the alleged perpetrator. Velazco is reportedly a leader within the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG), a powerful criminal group active in the region where Marquez was murdered.

No Clear Motive Yet

Although officials have yet to establish a concrete motive, the case is currently being investigated under the lens of gender-based violence. Mexico continues to struggle with alarming rates of femicide - the killing of women due to their gender - with the United Nations estimating that approximately 10 women or girls are murdered daily, often by someone close to them.

Research group TResearch also revealed that Jalisco ranks sixth nationwide in homicide rates, reporting 906 killings since October 2024, when President Claudia Sheinbaum assumed office.

Zapopan's Mayor, Juan José Frangie, acknowledged that“a femicide is the worst thing,” but clarified that no prior complaints or threats involving Marquez had been filed with local authorities, according to AFP.

Valeria Marquez Remembered as Vibrant Beauty Creator

Pronounced dead at the scene, Marquez reportedly sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and two to the head. Known for her engaging beauty and makeup tutorials, she had cultivated a strong presence online with nearly 200,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok before the tragedy.

Marquez ran her own business, Blossom the Beauty Lounge, located in Jalisco. Following the news of her untimely death, her Instagram following surged past 218,000, with mourners continuing to leave heartfelt messages across her social media platforms.