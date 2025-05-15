Make Your Lube Point A Touch Point For Corrosion Protection

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Grease“makes the world go round.” Corrosion grinds it to a halt. Fortunately for most lube applications, the very presence of grease is enough to hinder corrosion on bearings, bushings, and other metal-to-metal contact areas. However, some conditions such as offshore platforms and facilities undergoing layup face a higher risk of corrosion. For vulnerable applications such as these, Cortec® Corporation recommends two greases with enhanced corrosion protection.

NLGI Grade 2 + Corrosion ProtectionCorrLubeTM VpCI® Lithium EP Grease is a lithium complex grease with low speed / high pressure resistance and superior corrosion inhibiting properties against salt water, brine, H2S, and other corrosive agents. These characteristics are particularly important for equipment layup on offshore platforms or in almost any industrial environment. When equipment is idle for long periods of time, it is easy for grease to go bad and for moisture or other corrosives from the air to creep in. The risk is even higher in marine environments with high humidity, salt spray, and chlorides in the air.

With CorrLubeTM, asset owners can protect their lube points against corrosion while providing the necessary lubrication. An added benefit is that workers do not need to remove one grease and replace it with another when switching from operation to layup and back again. This is especially helpful for equipment that operates intermittently. CorrLubeTM VpCI® Lithium EP Grease is NLGI Grade 2, which makes it applicable to most common lube applications for bearings, bushings, and lubricating sleeves.

NLGI Grade 3 + Corrosion Protection + BiobasedSome applications have higher speeds that require a thicker, more stable NLGI Grade 3 grease. When this is the case, EcoLine® Biobased Grease is a great option. This grease not only exhibits high pressure properties but also contains Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors that protect metals in direct contact with the grease as well as those in surrounding enclosed cavities, making it ideal for layup when protection is needed most. A high dropping point also facilitates use in a broad range of operating temperatures. A further benefit in an ecological sense is that EcoLine® Biobased Grease is a USDA Certified Biobased Product that contains 86% USDA certified biobased content, allowing users to launch a sustainability initiative while protecting their assets.

Give Your Lube Points a Boost of ProtectionBearings, bushings, and high friction areas always need grease, but the option of simultaneously including extra corrosion protection is an added benefit. By preventing corrosion, maintenance can encourage the longevity of the components and reduce downtime and other complications from rust. If you have NLGI Grade 2 or 3 lube points going into layup or need an extra boost of corrosion protection in a harsh environment, don't hesitate to reach out to Cortec® for an enhanced lubrication solution