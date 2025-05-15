403
China Demands Calm in Red Sea, Restart of Yemen Peace Talks
(MENAFN) China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sun Lei, emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate tensions in the Red Sea, restart political negotiations in Yemen, and increase humanitarian aid to tackle the growing crisis in the country.
The already precarious situation in the Red Sea has taken a turn for the worse, a top UN official warned on Wednesday. Addressing the Security Council, Sun stated, "The situation in the Red Sea continues to be volatile, which is concerning," highlighting the exacerbation of tensions due to recent military actions. The UN representative pointed to the combined impact of U.S. and British airstrikes on Yemen and the ongoing exchanges between the Houthis and Israel as key factors fueling the instability. These confrontations have reportedly led to substantial loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure in the region.
He praised the recent ceasefire deal brokered between the United States and the Houthis, highlighting Oman’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating the agreement. "We hope all parties will take this as an opportunity to cool down the situation at an early date."
"China reiterates its call for all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to refrain from any action that exacerbates tensions," Sun continued. "We call on the Houthis to stop assaulting commercial vessels and maintain the safety of the Red Sea shipping lanes. The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Yemen should be respected, and the ceasefire agreement that has been reached should be implemented."
Sun also stressed that the resolution of Yemen's crisis must be achieved through political dialogue.
