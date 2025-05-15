Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Demands Calm in Red Sea, Restart of Yemen Peace Talks

China Demands Calm in Red Sea, Restart of Yemen Peace Talks


2025-05-15 04:27:07
(MENAFN) China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sun Lei, emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate tensions in the Red Sea, restart political negotiations in Yemen, and increase humanitarian aid to tackle the growing crisis in the country.

The already precarious situation in the Red Sea has taken a turn for the worse, a top UN official warned on Wednesday. Addressing the Security Council, Sun stated, "The situation in the Red Sea continues to be volatile, which is concerning," highlighting the exacerbation of tensions due to recent military actions. The UN representative pointed to the combined impact of U.S. and British airstrikes on Yemen and the ongoing exchanges between the Houthis and Israel as key factors fueling the instability. These confrontations have reportedly led to substantial loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure in the region.

He praised the recent ceasefire deal brokered between the United States and the Houthis, highlighting Oman’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating the agreement. "We hope all parties will take this as an opportunity to cool down the situation at an early date."

"China reiterates its call for all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to refrain from any action that exacerbates tensions," Sun continued. "We call on the Houthis to stop assaulting commercial vessels and maintain the safety of the Red Sea shipping lanes. The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Yemen should be respected, and the ceasefire agreement that has been reached should be implemented."

Sun also stressed that the resolution of Yemen's crisis must be achieved through political dialogue.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552247

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search