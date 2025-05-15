Khost's Fire Department Faces Equipment Shortage

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): The Fire Department in southeastern Khost province says it has managed to control all reported fire incidents in the solar year 1403, preventing an estimated 500 million afghanis in potential damages.

However, an official complained, the department was facing a serious shortage of technical equipment and resources.

Fire Director Hayat Khan Dildar told Pajhwok Afghan News 43 blazes were recorded across the province last year, caused by both natural and man-made factors.

He recalled these incidents resulted in financial losses of around 4 million afghanis and claimed at least 10 lives.

“Despite having limited resources, we responded swiftly and were able to prevent far greater losses, nearly 500 million afghanis in possible damages,” the official added.

Only the Khost City fire department, the Ghulam Khan port and the districts of Bak and Nadir Shah Kot have established firefighting units.

Zubidullah Zgham, the department's personnel officer, said many areas lacked firefighting equipment, making timely response difficult.

“As you know, there are many high-rise buildings in Khost City. If a fire breaks out in one of them, we would need a firefighting elevator, which we currently do not have,” he explained.

Meanwhile, some Khost residents believe that public awareness and preventive measures could significantly reduce fire incidents.

Syed Wali, a local resident, suggested:“People should keep fire extinguishers in their homes, shops and markets, as fires can often be contained in the early moments. Also, cars should not be parked on the roadside, as this obstructs the fire department's operations.”

