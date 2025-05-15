403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Leads Meeting Ahead of Peace Talks with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a key meeting with his top foreign, defense, intelligence, and military officials ahead of upcoming peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin confirmed Thursday.
"Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a briefing.
The meeting, held on Wednesday evening, was attended by members of Russia's negotiating team, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov.
On Wednesday, Putin also issued a decree outlining the composition of Russia’s delegation for the direct talks with Ukraine, set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The order, posted on the Kremlin’s website, confirmed that presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky would lead the delegation, which also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Russian General Staff Director and Main Intelligence Directorate head Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The decree further noted the inclusion of experts to support the negotiations.
Earlier peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 had seen a draft peace agreement come close to agreement, but Ukraine ultimately withdrew from the negotiations. According to Ukrainian delegation leader David Arakhamia, the pullback followed advice from Boris Johnson, who was the UK’s prime minister at the time
"Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a briefing.
The meeting, held on Wednesday evening, was attended by members of Russia's negotiating team, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov.
On Wednesday, Putin also issued a decree outlining the composition of Russia’s delegation for the direct talks with Ukraine, set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The order, posted on the Kremlin’s website, confirmed that presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky would lead the delegation, which also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Russian General Staff Director and Main Intelligence Directorate head Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The decree further noted the inclusion of experts to support the negotiations.
Earlier peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 had seen a draft peace agreement come close to agreement, but Ukraine ultimately withdrew from the negotiations. According to Ukrainian delegation leader David Arakhamia, the pullback followed advice from Boris Johnson, who was the UK’s prime minister at the time
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment