NATO nations grapple with divisions
(MENAFN) NATO member states are grappling with divisions as they attempt to finalize an increase in defense spending ahead of the bloc’s summit in The Hague, according to Bloomberg.
US President Donald Trump has insisted that European NATO members spend 5% of their GDP on defense, warning that the US may reconsider its commitment to the alliance if they fail to meet this target. NATO’s recent report shows that ten of the bloc’s 32 members spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense, which is the minimum target set by NATO.
The US has been pushing European allies to take on more responsibility for their defense. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently criticized the current situation, calling it an arrangement where the US bears most of the burden while European countries fall short.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is reportedly advocating for a compromise of 3.5% of GDP for defense spending over the next seven years, with an additional 1.5% for other defense-related expenditures, according to senior diplomats.
Foreign ministers are meeting in Türkiye this week to decide what qualifies for the additional 1.5%, including military mobility, dual-use goods, and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, NATO defense ministers met in Brussels to discuss the proposed 3.5% target and review the bloc’s plans for militarization, including secretive lists of weapons and capabilities.
This increase in militarization comes amid ongoing tensions with Russia, which has been accused of potentially threatening NATO members. Russia, however, has dismissed these concerns, accusing NATO of exaggerating the threat and becoming a "militarized entity."
Trump’s demand for higher defense spending has raised speculation that he might skip the summit if the target is not met, though US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker insisted that Trump will attend the meeting.
As NATO focuses on defense spending, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to meet in Istanbul to discuss possible peace talks.
