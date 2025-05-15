403
Clutch Recognizes Suntec Data For Excellence In Data Annotation Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec Data, a global data solutions provider and a division of SunTec India, has been named one of the top data annotation service providers in the UK by Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. This recognition highlights the company's consistent excellence in delivering high-quality training datasets across multiple industries.
With over 25 years of experience, 1,500+ skilled professionals, and ISO 27001:2022 and 9001:2015 certifications, SunTec Data continues to set benchmarks in data quality, security, and project scalability. As a HIPAA-compliant organization, the company follows stringent data protection protocols, including NDA signings, role-based access controls, and secure data transfer mechanisms.
SunTec Data offers specialized annotation services across 15+ industry verticals, including retail, finance, and autonomous technology. The company's offerings include image, video, and text annotation, supporting both traditional machine learning and advanced deep learning model development.
“This recognition by Clutch reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality and secure data annotation services that empower AI development globally,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.“As AI becomes central to business transformation, the accuracy and integrity of training data is non-negotiable. We are proud to help shape the future of AI through precision and scalability.”
To experience SunTec Data's offerings first-hand, clients can also opt for a free service sample before engagement.
About SunTec Data
SunTec Data, a division of SunTec India, is a leading data and business process outsourcing company offering scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by global brands like UNICEF, Honda, Deloitte, and Oxford, SunTec Data empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their data assets.
