Big 5 Construct South Africa Returns For Its 12Th Edition, Catering To The Country's $125 Billion Construction Market



South Africa's construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth of 3.5% from 2026 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in infrastructure

Inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo supports the country's development spending to boost port, rail, road infrastructure and water and sanitation The event features over 250 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, highlighting the latest products, services, systems and solutions to support the delivery of mega projects in the country

South Africa's government has committed more than $50 billion over the next decade towards construction and infrastructure development (source: Construct South Africa ). Aligning with the country's ambitious plan, the 12th edition of Big 5 Construct South Africa and the inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo will take place from 18 – 20 June 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Construction and infrastructure development are key to South Africa's economic growth, social progress and sustainability. With a $125 billion construction market and a $193 billion infrastructure market, the sectors support the National Development Plan 2030 and National Infrastructure Plan 2050 goals (sources: ABiQ). The inaugural South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo directly addresses these pressing needs.

“The launch of South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo alongside the 12th edition of Big 5 Construct South Africa reflects the ongoing transformation of the country's construction and infrastructure landscape,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.“These events align with national development priorities by enabling knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships that will accelerate the delivery of mega projects, boost economic growth and enhance quality of life. As South Africa ramps up investment in construction, infrastructure, water and sanitation, the events will drive international collaboration to support these critical initiatives.”

This year, visitors will have the opportunity to network and do business with a diverse line-up of exhibitors from over 20 countries, including Bahrain, Malaysia, Spain, Türkiye, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Poland and more. Over 250 exhibitors will showcase unique products and services under diverse construction sectors, including concrete & cement, technology, building interiors & finishes, heavy construction equipment, machinery & vehicles, alongside the new sector for this year, power infrastructure & water management infrastructure.

Building on the industry's growing prominence in the region, the exhibition also welcomes several prominent first-time exhibitors, including Bostik, a global leader in smart adhesive solutions; Muziset Fiberglass Sheeting, manufacturer of high-quality fibreglass sheeting; We Lift Solutions, provider of advanced lifting and construction equipment; Stanley Black & Decker South Africa, supplier of trusted tools and industrial solutions; and Olympic Paints, known for premium yet affordable solutions and AI-powered colour tools, among others.

“Big 5 Construct South Africa offers a powerful platform to connect with key decision-makers, showcase our innovations, and explore new market opportunities,” said Keneilwe Nawane, Commercial Director, DeWalt South Africa.“As a first-time exhibitor, we are excited to be part of such a dynamic event that brings together the region's top construction players and drives industry growth.”

Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo offer several knowledge-sharing opportunities across a diverse range of content programmes, allowing visitors to meet with key decision-makers, government entities and industry leaders.

Through CPD-certified sessions, the event empowers industry professionals to share knowledge and advance their careers. Sessions at Big 5 Talks will provide practical insights across core industry themes such as project management, architecture & design, technology and sustainability, delivered by expert speakers.

This year, the event will also host the Infra360 Talks and Water360 Talks, offering actionable insights into South Africa's most pressing infrastructure and water challenges. Covering critical themes from smart infrastructure, mega projects and public-private partnerships to water efficiency, smart management systems and climate resilience, these sessions will spotlight sustainable strategies, emerging technologies and investment opportunities shaping the future of urban development and resource management in the region.

New in 2025, the pay-to-attend South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum will include insightful discussions led by thought leaders, policy makers and innovators on themes, including sustainable infrastructure, water projects, unlocking investment and project partnerships.

“As the region continues to prioritize infrastructure and economic transformation, Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo will allow attendees to reconnect with the industry and facilitate growth and advancement for their ongoing and upcoming projects,” concluded Heijmans.

Registration is now open for Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure and Water Expo, co-located with WoodEX for Africa and Transport Evolution Africa, with free admission to trade and industry professionals over 18.

For more information, visit: .