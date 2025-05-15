403
Six Die in Laos After Consuming Toxic Wild Mushrooms
(MENAFN) Health officials in Xayaboury province, located in northern Laos, have issued a public alert following the deaths of six individuals linked to poisonous wild mushrooms. The warning urges residents to remain cautious and take steps to prevent additional incidents.
In a statement released Tuesday, the province’s health office confirmed that toxic mushrooms have led to six fatalities and left two others ill since the beginning of 2025.
According to a Thursday report, those affected suffered symptoms including headaches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea shortly after eating wild mushrooms.
The health office has directed local authorities to work closely with healthcare personnel to track and report mushroom poisoning cases swiftly to the appropriate agencies.
Officials are also being asked to spearhead health education campaigns to inform communities about the risks associated with eating unidentified or potentially toxic mushrooms and similar hazardous foods.
Parents, in particular, are being cautioned to carefully inspect food ingredients when preparing meals to ensure safety.
Authorities have stressed the importance of public vigilance in order to prevent additional cases of mushroom poisoning.
