Germany Applauds Easing Sanctions on Syria
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Germany expressed approval of U.S. Leader Donald Trump's choice to remove sanctions on Syria.
The German Foreign Office shared a message on X, stating that "Germany will continue to work with the Syrian government on improving the economic environment for a sustainable recovery of the Syrian economy."
This indicates Berlin’s intention to remain engaged in fostering Syria’s economic revival.
The Foreign Office emphasized that Syria's political transformation must be "inclusive."
It reiterated Germany's dedication to aiding the Syrian people, in cooperation with international partners, as they reconstruct their country and aim for a "free" and "democratic future."
These efforts are part of Germany's broader commitment to post-conflict stabilization and reform.
Germany has supported lifting punitive measures in areas like energy, banking, and transportation since the collapse of the Assad administration.
This aligns with its long-standing position on facilitating Syria’s development and reintegration into the global economy.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier announced steps by the Treasury Department to relax the sanctions imposed on Syria.
His statement followed Leader Trump’s announcement during a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, where Trump revealed his decision to revoke the sanctions.
According to Trump, his move followed discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
These consultations reportedly influenced his policy shift.
Syria's long-serving leader, Bashar al-Assad, departed for Russia on December 8, 2024, effectively ending the Baath Party’s reign that began in 1963.
Ahmed al-Sharaa, who spearheaded the opposition forces that unseated Assad, was named interim president in late January, initiating a transitional governance period.
