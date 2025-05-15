2025 ASGCT Immunofoco's In Vivo CAR-T Technology Platform Debuts With Groundbreaking Innovations
-
MxV-G is a novel fusogen for lentiviral packaging that achieves higher vector titers and enhanced transduction efficiency.
The detargeted MxV-G mutant abolishes native receptor binding while preserving its fusogenic activity.
With various TCMs, the MxV-G mutant selectively transduced T cells, yielding CAR-T cells in mice with efficiency and anti-tumor efficacy comparable to wild-type.
TCM3, our in-house developed T cell–targeting module, is designed for specific binding, activation, and transduction of T cells.
TCM3 achieved higher T cell transduction rates than αCD3/CD80/CD58 and αCD3/CD80 across various fusogen mutants.
MxV-G-mut+TCM3 exhibited superior specificity profile on a panel of human normal or malignant cells
TCM3 demonstrated more potent anti-tumor efficacy in mice model.
SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunofoco, a company dedicated to advancing cell therapies for solid tumors, announced that its independently developed, innovative lentiviral vector-based In Vivo CAR-T Technology Platform made a remarkable appearance at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT). This platform has broken the patent barriers in this field, achieving significant in-vitro and in-vivo specificity and efficacy, and providing a new strategy for tumor immunotherapy.
Novel Lentiviral Vector: Overcoming Patent Barriers with Superior Performance
Immunofoco's team developed a novel lentiviral vector pseudotyped with the MxV glycoprotein (MxV-G), demonstrating performance in generating CAR-T cells in vivo. Compared with the traditional VSV-G pseudotyped lentiviral vector, MxV-G pseudotyped vector not only enhances viral titer and transduction efficiency but also enables generated CAR-T cells to more effectively target and kill tumor cells. This novel envelope has good clinical application potential in both traditional ex vivo CAR-T and in vivo CAR-T.
AI-Driven Optimization: Successful Construction of Precision-Engineered Tropism-Modified Mutants
To eliminate the natural tropism of MxV-G and enhance its specificity, the team used an AI-driven protein model to successfully design and construct a mutant MxV-G. The mutated MxV-G eliminates the infectivity to non-T cells while retaining its membrane-fusion-mediating activity. By introducing different T-cell targeting modules, its infectivity to T cells is restored, achieving precise targeting and improving the safety and efficacy of treatment.
Next-Generation T-Cell Targeting Molecules: Upgrading Specificity and Anti-Tumor Activity
To target T cells precisely, the team engineered multiple T-cell-targeting molecules (TCM). TCM3 demonstrated selective T-cell transduction with no off-target effects and outperformed αCD3/CD80/CD58 (MDF) and αCD3/CD80 in efficiency when paired with different membrane fusion protein variants. CAR-T cells generated by MxV-G-TCM3 showed high specificity across cell lines and reduced T-cell exhaustion markers, supporting sustained activity and improved tumor control. In mouse models, this combination exhibited significantly stronger in vivo anti-tumor efficacy compared to αCD3/CD80/CD58.
Dr. Hao Ruidong, Partner and Head of the R & D Center at Immunofoco, said, "CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized cancer treatment, yet its complex manufacturing and high costs limit accessibility. Our novel in vivo CAR-T platform, powered by lentiviral technology, breaks foreign patent barriers in fusion proteins and T-cell targeting while showing strong in-vitro and in-vivo specificity and efficacy. With simpler manufacturing and lower costs, we aim to make this life-saving treatment accessible to more patients. Moving forward, we'll advance its clinical potential to maximize impact."
SOURCE Immunofoco BiotechnologyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment