Blackboard And Ally By Anthology Now Available Through Nordunet Framework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced that its award-winning teaching and learning solutions, Blackboard and Anthology Ally, are now available through the NORDUnet Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) . Educational institutions across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden can now access these innovative edtech solutions from Anthology via a simplified procurement process.The inclusion of Anthology's products in the NORDUnet DPS empowers Nordic National Research and Education Networks (NRENs) and their member institutions to adopt scalable, cloud-based solutions that support high-quality digital learning experiences. The updated framework gives institutions greater flexibility in choosing the tools that align best with their strategic goals in teaching, learning, and research.“Joining the NORDUnet framework represents an exciting milestone in our mission to support institutions in creating more connected, inclusive, and data-informed learning environments,” said Jonathan Quayle, Regional Vice President Europe at Anthology.“We look forward to supporting more institutions in the Nordics with innovative solutions that help educators engage students and improve outcomes.”Blackboard is the most modern learning management system available today and is trusted by institutions around the world to drive student success, deliver personalized learning experiences, and help instructors save time. Anthology Ally, an award-winning accessibility solution , seamlessly integrates with all major LMS platforms so that digital content can be accessed, navigated, and interacted with by people with a variety of needs.Anthology will be attending the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Learning Festival on the 19-20 May 2025. Visit Anthology at Stand #4 to learn more about the innovative solutions and how they can support your students' success.About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. .

Demo video of Anthology Ally showcasing its key features and how it can help enhance accessibility in your learning environment.

