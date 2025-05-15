Scarlett Johansson Says Oscars Snubbed ‘Avengers: Endgame’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson believes the Academy didn't give Avengers: Endgame the recognition it deserved, noting that while the blockbuster earned a nomination for Visual Effects, it was overlooked for a Best Picture nod.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson told Vanity Fair in a new cover story promoting her forthcoming directorial debut“Eleanor the Great”, which is set to premiere at Cannes.

She continued:“It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film - and also, it's one of the most successful films of all time.”

Explaining that commercial success should not preclude awards recognition, reports deadline.

The discussion surrounding Marvel's place at the prestigious awards ceremony has long simmered, with“Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo recently chiming in on the matter.

The ever-expanding MCU has seen its fair share of Academy nods, largely in the Visual Effects category, including for Black Panther, which won three Oscars.

All three Iron Man films have been nominated, as have all the Avengers installments, Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, as with many tent poles, these films have largely avoided a nomination in the Best Picture category.

Johansson reaffirmed that she has left the MCU behind for good, despite former co-stars' foray back into the multiverse.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” she explained.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don't want to mess with that. For fans too - it's important for them.”