Delhi Weather Today: A Layer Of Dust Blankets Parts Of National Capital Watch

Delhi residents woke up to a dusty morning on Thursday, May 15. Video footage from several parts of the capital city gives us a glimpse of the prevailing weather condition today. Hazy view was noticed at Akshardham area and various sectors of Noida.

This dusty weather phenomenon comes a day after people in the national capital felt the brunt of rising temperature when the mercury soared as high as 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Aya Nagar monitoring station in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius temperature, as per May 14 Meteorological Department data. A temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ridge are.

Most stations on Thursday recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the poor category at 8:30 AM while very poor air quality was reported at Punjabi Bagh, Sirifort and Jahangirpuri.

IMD's weather forecast for Delhi predicts,“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning” on May 15. It further notes possibility of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40kmph.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to hover anywhere between the 23 degrees Celsius minimum and 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature range. Meanwhile the relative humidity will be anywhere between 22 and 58 today, IMD said.

In the upcoming week, cloudy sky accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected, as per IMD forecast. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

IMD's weather report dated May 14 states,“Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 18th-20th.”