Syrians Hail Lifting Of US Sanctions As Start Of 'New Era'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ALEPPO, SYRIA - The sound of fireworks and applause rang out in Syria's major cities overnight, as Syrians celebrated US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on the devastated country.



In Syria's second city Aleppo, dozens of men, women and children took to the central Saadallah al-Jabiri Square, waving the new Syrian flag and singing.

Hours earlier in Riyadh, Trump announced he would lift sanctions on Syria, as the country seeks to rebuild after the December ouster of longtime president Bashar al-Assad.

Soap factory owner Zain al-Jabali, 54, rushed to the square as soon as she heard the news.

"These sanctions were imposed on Assad, but... now that Syria has been liberated, there will be a positive impact on industry, it'll boost the economy and encourage people to return," she told AFP.

Amid the sound of cars honking in celebration, 26-year-old Ghaith Anbi described the news as "the second joy since the fall of Assad".

"Lifting the sanctions on the Syrian people will have a very positive impact on reconstruction and rebuilding infrastructure, especially in Aleppo as an economic city," the civil engineer told AFP.

"There will be great economic prosperity for the Syrian people," he said.

'Turning point'

In the Saudi capital on Tuesday, Trump announced he was lifting the "brutal and crippling" Assad-era sanctions, in response to demands from new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's allies in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Trump said it was Syrians' "time to shine" and that easing sanctions would "give them a chance at greatness".

The Syrian foreign ministry called Trump's decision a "pivotal turning point" that would help bring stability, draw in investment and reintegrate the country into the global economy.

Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh said Trump's lifting of sanctions "will help Syria in building its institutions, providing essential services to the people and will create great opportunities to attract investment and restore confidence in Syria's future".

The United States imposed sweeping restrictions on financial transactions with Syria during the brutal civil war that began in 2011, targeting the ousted president, his family members and key government and economic figures.

In 2020, new sanctions came into effect under a US law known as the Caesar Act, punishing any companies linked to Assad in efforts to force accountability for human rights abuses and to encourage a political solution.

"These sanctions only ever hurt the Syrian people, not the regime," 63-year-old Taqi al-Din Najjar told AFP from Aleppo.

In Damascus, dozens more gathered in the capital's iconic Umayyad Square, chanting and singing in joy.

"My joy is great. This decision will definitely affect the entire country positively. Construction will return, the displaced will return, and prices will go down," said Hiba Qassar, a 33-year-old English teacher.

Ahmed Asma, 34, expressed hopes that "now that the sanctions are lifted we can live as we did before, or even better".

"We hope this is the start of a new era for Syria," he told AFP as he drove through the square.