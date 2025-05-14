Raphinha And Yamal Lead Barca To Wild Win Over Real Madrid

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Barcelona took a major step towards sealing the La Liga title after edging arch-rivals Real Madrid 4–3 in a breathtaking El Clasico showdown at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday. With only three rounds remaining, the Catalan giants now sit seven points clear at the top of the table, making them strong favourites to lift the domestic crown.

The match, packed with drama and intensity, marked Barcelona's fourth victory over Real Madrid across all competitions this season - a feat that further underlines their dominance in the 2024/25 campaign.

Real Madrid burst into the game with confidence, capitalising on Barcelona's shaky and disorganised start. Kylian Mbappe, who has been in exceptional form since his arrival, opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute before doubling the lead with a composed one-on-one finish in the 14th minute, silencing the home fans early on.

However, Barcelona responded in style. Eric Garcia ignited the comeback with a powerful header from a corner in the 19th minute, shifting the momentum. Just over ten minutes later, 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal levelled the score with a stunning strike into the top corner in the 32nd minute, leaving Thibaut Courtois rooted.

The turnaround was completed moments later, as Raphinha capitalised on defensive blunder from Madrid to score the third goal at the 34th-minute mark. The Brazilian winger struck again before the break, this time finishing a swift move to hand Barca a 4–2 lead at the end of a rollercoaster first half.

The second half saw a more cautious approach from Barcelona, who focused on maintaining possession and managing the clock. Real Madrid, though, refused to go down without a fight. Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute with a well-timed run and finish, assisted brilliantly by Luka Modric, bringing the visitors back into the contest.

In stoppage time, Real Madrid thought they had rescued a dramatic point when they found the net once more, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside against Mbappe. Minutes later, Fermin Lopez appeared to have restored Barcelona's two-goal cushion, but VAR ruled it out for a handball, preserving the 4–3 final scoreline.

Mbappe's treble sees him move top of the La Liga scoring charts with 27 goals, but it was little consolation for a Madrid side that now finds itself in a difficult position in the title race.

Speaking after the match, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised both the players and the spectacle itself, saying:“This game belongs to the players and the fans. It was a tough battle against a great opponent like Madrid.” Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented his side's defensive performance, noting:“We made too many mistakes at the back. Now, all we can do is focus on winning the rest of our matches.”

With 82 points, Barcelona are now firmly in control, while Madrid sit second on 75. Unless something extraordinary happens in the remaining three fixtures, La Liga looks destined to return to the Catalan capital.