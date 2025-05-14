Lifting Syria Sanctions Would Boost Jordan's Freight, Logistics Sector - Association Head

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Any practical steps towards lifting economic sanctions on Syria would have a direct and positive impact on Jordan's freight and goods transport sector, transit trade, and the national economy, according to DaifAllah Abu Aqouleh, President of the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abu Aqouleh said that Syria is one of the most important and vital transit routes for Jordanian goods heading towards Lebanon, Turkey, and Europe.

He noted that stabilising commercial and logistical ties with Syria would facilitate the movement of goods, reduce shipping and transport costs, and boost trade activity through the Jaber-Nassib border crossing.

“This will positively affect Jordanian freight companies, many of which have seen a decline in business due to trade restrictions with Syria,” he said.

Abu Aqouleh added that lifting sanctions would create job opportunities in the logistics sector and attract new investment in storage and support services.

He further emphasised that removing restrictions would encourage tourism exchange between the two countries, raise demand for Jordanian services across various sectors, and enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian ports as an alternative transit route. Such developments, he said, would help activate regional supply chains and reinforce Jordan's role as a leading logistics hub.

Abu Aqouleh said that Jordan can play a pivotal role in the reconstruction of Syria through the gateway of logistics and transport services.

He stressed the need for ongoing coordination between the public and private sectors to develop a strategic plan and capitalise on emerging opportunities.