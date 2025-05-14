Regional Dialogue On Gender-Inclusive Digital Transformation Kicks Off In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A regional dialogue titled“Enhancing Accountability for Gender-Inclusive Global Transformations: A Deep Dive into Digitalisation in the Middle East and North Africa” opened on Wednesday in Amman, bringing together policymakers and experts from across the region and beyond.

The two-day event is co-organised by the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) MENA platform, which focuses on integrating gender equality into governance and leadership.

Participants include representatives from MENA countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as OECD and partner nations including France, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Canada, the UK, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and Chile.

The dialogue features sessions on key issues including integrating gender equality into digital governance, addressing technology-facilitated gender-based violence, promoting women's leadership in the digital sphere, and enhancing institutional accountability through gender-responsive budgeting and data systems, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In her remarks, JNCW Secretary-General Maha Ali highlighted the urgency of addressing gender equality amid rapid advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence. While these tools have opened new opportunities for women and girls in education, employment, and civic participation, Ali noted they have also given rise to emerging forms of digital violence and exclusion, often pushing women out of public spaces.

She reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to advancing gender equality as part of its broader modernisation agenda, citing recent constitutional amendments aimed at empowering women and protecting them from discrimination and violence. Ali also referenced the growing presence of women in Jordan's ICT sector and the role of legislation, such as the Cybercrime Law, in promoting digital safety.

Tatyana Teplova, Head of Global Partnerships, Inclusion, and Justice at the OECD Public Governance Directorate, underscored the importance of inclusive digital transformation.“Without gender-sensitive approaches, digital innovation could exacerbate existing inequalities,” she warned.

Teplova encouraged participants to use the platform to forge partnerships and ensure that digital progress in the region is both inclusive and accountable.

The dialogue aims to facilitate the exchange of best practices between MENA and OECD countries and to contribute to shaping a more equitable and resilient digital future for women and girls across the region.