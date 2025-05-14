Korea, Egypt Hold Seminar To Strengthen Manufacturing Supply Chain Cooperation*

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Egypt and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) jointly organised the 2025 Korea-Egypt Manufacturing Partnership Seminar in Cairo on 14 May 2025, aimed at bolstering cooperation in manufacturing supply chains.

The event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, sought to strengthen the foundation for collaboration between Korean companies and key players in Egypt's manufacturing sector, with the objective of promoting joint growth within the manufacturing ecosystems of both nations.

Egyptian participants included representatives from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), and leading companies such as Elsewedy, GB Auto, El Araby, and Multicare Pharma. Over 60 representatives from various Korean companies attended the seminar both in person and online.

Ambassador Kim Yonghyon highlighted the significance of the year, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Egypt. He noted that over the past three decades, the two countries have developed robust economic ties in trade, investment, and infrastructure projects, with manufacturing playing a central role in this bilateral partnership.

Ambassador Kim emphasised that combining Egypt's potential as a regional manufacturing hub with Korea's technological and industrial competitiveness could lead to a mutually beneficial cooperation model. He also observed that Korean companies currently operating in Egypt are actively contributing to the local manufacturing ecosystem through collaboration with Egyptian firms. Furthermore, major Egyptian corporations are building partnership models with Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), producing tangible results in industrial cooperation.

He expressed hope that the seminar, which focused on promising sectors such as automotive, electronics, power equipment, healthcare, and defence industries, would lead to expanded mutual benefits and sustainable growth in the manufacturing sectors of both countries.

As a follow-up to the seminar, KOTRA will organise a two-week online business matchmaking event from 15 to 29 May. This initiative will facilitate one-on-one consultations between Korean and Egyptian companies to explore concrete opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing.