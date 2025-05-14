Audien Atom Hearing Aid Under Review: The Audien Pro & Atom One OTC Hearing Devices For Crystal Clear Sound

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exploring how Audien's OTC hearing aids-Atom One and Pro 2-are transforming hearing accessibility with invisible designs, crystal clear sound, and prescription-free convenience for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Why millions of adults with mild to moderate hearing loss are still struggling to access affordable and effective hearing solutions

How over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are changing the market by removing traditional barriers like cost and prescriptions

A full product comparison of the Audien Atom Pro 2 and Audien Atom One OTC hearing devices, including key features and suitability

How these invisible hearing aids deliver crystal clear sound using advanced chip technology and adaptive sound modes

Real-world user testimonials and expert insights into OTC hearing aid performance

Transparent breakdown of pricing, warranty, and return policy, with a clear disclaimer to check the official website for the latest updates

A deep dive into industry trends shaping the future of OTC hearing devices in 2025 and beyond Why Audien Atom Hearing Aids are among the best OTC hearing aids available for first-time users and seniors

TL;DR – Executive Summary

As hearing loss continues to impact millions of adults globally, the demand for affordable and accessible solutions has never been greater. Traditional hearing aids often carry high costs, require professional fittings, and may cause user frustration due to visibility and discomfort. In contrast, a new class of over-the-counter hearing aids is providing consumers with convenient alternatives that don't sacrifice quality.

This article takes a comprehensive look at the Audien Atom Hearing Aid lineup, specifically the Audien Pro and Audien Atom One OTC hearing devices. With features like rechargeable batteries, invisible in-ear design, and crystal clear sound processing, these devices are engineered to meet the needs of adults with mild to moderate hearing loss-all without the need for a prescription.

Readers will gain an in-depth understanding of current pain points in the hearing aid market, discover how Audien Hearing addresses those issues, and explore all relevant purchase, warranty, and support details. As OTC hearing aid technology continues to evolve, Audien stands out as a leading option for anyone seeking a budget-friendly, user-friendly, and technologically advanced hearing solution.

Understanding the Modern Hearing Crisis and the Rise of OTC Devices

The Hidden Struggles of Hearing Loss in Everyday Life

Hearing loss is one of the most common sensory issues faced by adults today, affecting over 48 million Americans. Yet, it often remains untreated due to stigma, cost, and limited access to care. From struggling to hear loved ones in conversations to missing out on key moments in movies or public announcements, the toll of hearing challenges is both emotional and functional.

Many individuals don't even realize the full impact of their hearing decline until social withdrawal, confusion in public spaces, or miscommunications begin to affect their quality of life. Left unaddressed, even mild hearing difficulties can result in isolation, frustration, and reduced cognitive stimulation.

Why Traditional Hearing Aids Haven't Solved the Problem

Despite the demand, traditional hearing aids have historically come with barriers that discourage use. Devices requiring in-person audiologist fittings and medical prescriptions can cost thousands of dollars-often exceeding $2,000 per ear. For many seniors and middle-income earners, this price tag is simply out of reach.

On top of that, early-generation hearing aids were bulky, uncomfortable, and far from discreet. Users often cited social embarrassment, short battery life, and technical frustrations as reasons they gave up on wearing them entirely.

The Emergence of OTC Hearing Aids for Everyday Users

Enter the revolution of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids-a category designed for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss who want direct, affordable access to hearing help. As of 2022, the U.S. FDA cleared a regulatory path for these devices to be sold online or in stores without a prescription.

This pivotal change has allowed technology-forward brands like Audien Hearing to bridge the gap between affordability, innovation, and everyday convenience. Devices like the Audien Atom One and Audien Atom Pro 2 represent a major breakthrough in the world of self-fit, rechargeable, and invisible hearing solutions.

Disclaimer: OTC hearing aids like those offered by Audien are intended for individuals with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss and are not a substitute for medical-grade devices or professional diagnosis. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a licensed hearing specialist.

How Audien Hearing Fits Into the Picture

Audien has quickly emerged as a category leader in the OTC hearing aid market by developing sleek, nearly invisible in-ear devices that offer crystal clear sound without the high price tag. These products don't require professional fittings or tuning-making them an ideal starting point for first-time users.

With smart sound processing chips, discreet designs, and ultra-affordable pricing, the Audien Atom line delivers what users want most: simplicity, effectiveness, and the ability to reconnect with the world around them.

Why Consumers Are Still Struggling with Hearing Aids in 2025: The Unsolved Pain Points

Hearing Loss Is More Common Than Most Realize-But Still Underserved

Hearing loss, especially in adults over 50, has become a widespread issue. Despite its prevalence, most individuals with mild to moderate hearing difficulties remain untreated. This is not just due to denial or stigma-but rather the enduring limitations of the traditional hearing aid industry. Even in 2025, many people report frustration with how difficult and expensive it is to get the help they need.

A primary reason for this delay in treatment is accessibility. Many users either can't afford high-end devices or are confused by the complex steps needed to acquire them. For many, the idea of scheduling an audiologist appointment, undergoing testing, and paying thousands out of pocket is simply out of reach.

Traditional Hearing Aids: Expensive, Inconvenient, and Overwhelming

The average cost of a prescription hearing aid can exceed $4,000 for a pair-and that's without coverage from most insurance providers. For the majority of users with limited budgets, this presents a substantial barrier. Even those who do purchase premium hearing devices often face challenges such as:



Ongoing maintenance and adjustments

Difficult, clinic-based fittings

Bulky and noticeable behind-the-ear designs

Batteries that need frequent replacing Learning curves that overwhelm first-time users

These challenges create a significant gap between the people who need hearing aids and those who can realistically obtain and use them. And in most cases, by the time a user seeks help, they've already lived with diminished hearing for years.

Social and Psychological Toll of Untreated Hearing Loss

Hearing loss isn't just about missing words-it's about missing life. Studies have shown that people with unaddressed hearing problems often face social withdrawal, loss of confidence, and even reduced cognitive engagement.

The emotional burden is real: avoiding phone calls, straining in meetings, or misunderstanding friends and family creates lasting stress. Many individuals also feel embarrassed or "too young" to be seen with a large, visible hearing aid-so they choose silence instead.

Disclaimer: While OTC hearing aids offer support for mild to moderate hearing loss, they are not designed to address medical conditions such as tinnitus, profound hearing loss, or inner ear disorders. If symptoms are severe or worsening, a professional evaluation is strongly recommended.

Why the Need for Simpler, Smarter Solutions Has Never Been Greater

Consumers today expect technology that's intuitive, discreet, and efficient. They want a device that supports their lifestyle without requiring multiple appointments, programming sessions, or overwhelming instruction manuals.

That's where Audien Hearing steps in. The Audien Atom One and Audien Atom Pro 2 are positioned to meet this need by offering:



Crystal clear sound quality without bulky designs

Rechargeable hearing aids with long battery life

Multiple listening modes tailored to real-life environments

In-ear invisibility that offers comfort and confidence No need for prescriptions or in-person fittings

These features are transforming how people think about hearing aids-not as intimidating medical devices, but as personal tech solutions to regain control over everyday conversations and sounds.

The Audien Approach: What Sets This Brand Apart in the OTC Market

Bridging the Gap Between Innovation and Affordability

Audien Hearing has emerged as a leading name in the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing device space, delivering an ideal blend of accessibility, innovation, and user-centered design. In a landscape where hearing aids have long been seen as expensive and intimidating, Audien offers a refreshing alternative that appeals to budget-conscious buyers without compromising on sound clarity or comfort.

The brand's goal is simple: to make hearing aids more approachable for everyday people. By eliminating the need for audiologist fittings, prescription costs, and medical gatekeeping, Audien's model reflects a growing demand for direct-to-consumer hearing solutions.

Designed for First-Time Users and Everyday Comfort

What truly separates Audien from other hearing aid providers is its emphasis on simplicity. Rather than overwhelming users with technical jargon or complex programming, both the Audien Atom One and Audien Pro 2 are built for immediate usability straight out of the box.

With soft, in-ear canal tips, discreet silhouettes, and a natural feel during wear, Audien's hearing aids are some of the most user-friendly on the market. The design allows for extended wear without discomfort, which is especially important for older adults who may be trying hearing assistance for the first time.

This design-first approach helps eliminate the psychological resistance some people have when transitioning to hearing aids. Because the devices are barely visible, users can restore their hearing confidence without announcing it to the world.

Advanced Sound Technology in a Minimalist Package

Both Audien Atom models feature digital sound processing designed to clarify speech and filter out unwanted background noise. In particular, the Audien Pro 2 includes a next-generation A2 chip that enhances sound resolution, while the Audien Atom One provides dependable clarity at a lower entry-level price point.

The integration of multiple listening modes-such as "quiet," "social," and "TV"-helps users adapt their hearing experience depending on their environment. These preset modes ensure that individuals can enjoy crystal clear sound whether they're in a restaurant, a living room, or on a phone call.

While the devices don't include AI personalization or app-controlled settings (which some premium competitors offer), they do strike an effective balance between simplicity and performance.

Disclaimer: These devices are designed to improve sound perception for mild to moderate hearing challenges. They are not medical-grade hearing aids and should not be used in place of professional care for severe auditory essentials.

A Mission Grounded in Consumer Empowerment

Audien's direct-to-consumer model is part of a larger trend toward personal wellness empowerment. The brand has built a reputation for providing reliable hearing support without the barriers of appointments, insurance red tape, or complex installations.

Their online ordering platform, streamlined instructions, and responsive customer service make the entire process-from purchase to usage-intuitive. It's all about reducing the friction between a person's realization that they need hearing help and actually receiving it.

In a world where health tech is rapidly evolving, Audien stands out by focusing on what matters most: getting sound back into people's lives as affordably and seamlessly as possible.

Product Comparison: Audien Atom One vs. Audien Pro 2 – Which One is Right for You?

Choosing the Right OTC Hearing Device Based on Your Needs

Audien offers two standout models: the Audien Atom One and the Audien Pro 2 . Both are designed for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and require no audiologist visit or prescription. However, they serve different types of users based on budget, lifestyle, and sound quality needs.

Understanding the differences between these two over-the-counter hearing aids is key to selecting the right fit for your hearing goals and day-to-day comfort.

Audien Atom One: Simplicity and Affordability Without Sacrificing Clarity

The Atom One is Audien's most affordable option. It's designed for first-time hearing aid users who want a no-fuss, user-friendly hearing device that delivers dependable amplification.

Key Features:



In-ear, nearly invisible design for discreet daily wear

Three listening modes: Quiet, Social, and TV

Long-lasting battery with compact charging case

Simple operation with a single-button interface Priced for accessibility without compromising clarity

This model is ideal for individuals who primarily need help understanding conversations in quiet or semi-active environments and want a sleek, rechargeable solution without the overhead of advanced tech layers.

Audien Pro 2: Premium Performance with Enhanced Noise Control

The Audien Atom Pro 2 is an upgraded model designed for users who need more refined control over their hearing experience-particularly in busier, louder environments.

Key Features:



Upgraded A2 sound chip for sharper speech clarity and better noise separation

Four adaptive hearing modes including advanced "Restaurant" and "Outdoor" filters

Built-in UV sanitization in the charging case for added hygiene

Soft-touch tips designed for maximum comfort and stability Slightly higher price point with a strong value proposition

This model is perfect for more socially active users, those with higher sensitivity to background noise, or anyone who appreciates additional environmental sound filtering.

Disclaimer: Individual hearing outcomes may vary. OTC hearing aids like the Audien Atom models are not substitutes for professionally fitted hearing aids for those with severe hearing loss. If you're unsure whether these devices are suitable, consult a licensed hearing care provider.

Who Should Consider These Devices? Matching Audien Atom to Your Lifestyle

Ideal Users for Audien OTC Hearing Aids

The Audien Atom One and Audien Pro 2 were created to serve individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss who want a straightforward solution without the complications of prescription fittings or clinic-based installations.

These hearing aids are especially well-suited for:



Adults over 50 beginning to experience gradual hearing loss

Seniors seeking a discreet, cost-effective alternative to traditional hearing aids

First-time hearing aid users looking for simplicity, comfort, and convenience

People who want to improve conversations, phone calls, or TV listening Budget-conscious individuals who prefer user-friendly hearing devices with no contracts or middlemen

Daily Scenarios Where Audien Devices Deliver Real Benefits

Whether you're at home, in a crowded restaurant, or on a phone call, these OTC hearing devices are optimized to enhance your listening experience without drawing attention. Here's how different users might benefit:

For Home Use

Enjoy watching TV without maxing out the volume. Switch to "TV Mode" to improve speech clarity and reduce ambient distractions like fans or appliances.

For Social Gatherings

In "Social Mode," users report better engagement in group conversations and dinner parties-without having to constantly say "what?" or rely on lip-reading.

For Outdoor Activities

The Pro 2's Outdoor Mode enhances speech while softening wind and background noise, making it great for walks, errands, or time spent in nature.

For Work or Calls

Improve productivity in Zoom calls or one-on-one meetings, with speech-focused tuning that minimizes digital noise interference.

When to Choose Atom One vs. Atom Pro 2

If you're new to hearing aids or primarily use them in low- to mid-noise environments, the Atom One offers great performance at an accessible price. It's a solid starter device for those who want improved clarity in everyday conversations.

On the other hand, if you're more socially active, often in noisy environments, or want enhanced hygiene with UV sanitization , the Pro 2 is worth the upgrade. It's designed for people who expect a slightly more tailored listening experience.

Disclaimer: These OTC hearing aids are not intended to treat medical-grade hearing loss or provide therapeutic intervention for auditory conditions. Individuals with more advanced symptoms should seek an audiologist's evaluation before self-treating.

Real User Testimonials & Expert Opinions on Audien Atom Devices

What Users Are Saying About Audien Hearing Aids

Customer feedback is one of the most telling indicators of product satisfaction. The Audien Atom One and Audien Pro 2 have received thousands of positive reviews from users across the United States, many of whom are first-time hearing aid wearers. These testimonials consistently highlight how these over-the-counter hearing aids have reconnected them to everyday experiences they were missing out on.

Common Praise Includes:



Significant improvements in clarity during phone calls and television watching

Renewed confidence in social settings without asking people to repeat themselves

Easy adjustment between listening modes without needing technical support

Comfort during long hours of wear due to the soft in-ear tips Appreciation for the invisible hearing aid design , especially in professional or public settings

Many users report that switching to Audien helped them regain a sense of normalcy-allowing them to hear their grandchildren more clearly, enjoy family dinners, and follow along with conversations without strain.

Balanced Feedback: What to Expect

While most reviews are positive, a few users mention that there is a short adjustment period, especially for first-time wearers. Some reported minor challenges when learning to properly seat the in-ear device for optimal clarity or getting used to the volume settings.

Others noted that because these are not app-controlled or professionally tuned, they may not offer the same customization level as prescription hearing aids-but they still outperform expectations for their price range.

Disclaimer : Individual experiences may vary. OTC hearing aids like those from Audien are intended to improve general sound perception but are not substitutes for hearing loss treatment in clinical or medical settings.

What Professionals and Independent Reviewers Are Noticing

Audien has been featured in product roundups and consumer reviews as one of the most budget-friendly hearing aid brands offering consistent quality. Many hearing aid comparison blogs and tech reviewers have noted the following:



The A2 chip in the Pro 2 provides better speech separation in noisy environments than competitors in its class

The UV sanitization charger is a standout feature in the hygiene-conscious tech market

Battery life outperforms many similarly priced competitors, especially with the portable charging case The intuitive interface and preset modes help minimize user confusion or frustration

Although experts still recommend full audiologist evaluations for complex cases, many have acknowledged that Audien fills a major gap for cost-effective, direct-to-consumer hearing solutions .

Pricing, Warranty & Return Policy – What to Expect from Audien Hearing

Transparent Pricing for Budget-Conscious Buyers

One of the most appealing aspects of Audien Hearing's OTC offerings is the pricing model. By cutting out middlemen, prescription requirements, and in-office fittings, Audien is able to offer crystal clear sound hearing aids at a fraction of traditional costs.

As of this writing, prices are as follows:



Price: $98 per pair

Trial: 45-day risk-free trial included

No Recurring Fees: One-time purchase with no subscriptions or add-ons

Hearing Test: Not required for purchase or use Setup: Easy to set up and ready to use out of the box







These price points reflect an aggressive value proposition in an industry where a single pair of prescription hearing aids can cost $4,000 or more. With both models, you receive rechargeable hearing aids , a charging case, and soft in-ear tips designed for comfort and discretion.

Disclaimer: Pricing is subject to change at any time. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing, always refer to the official Audien Hearing website.

What's Included in the Box

Whether you choose the Atom One or the Pro 2, Audien offers a full starter kit with each purchase:



1 pair of left and right hearing devices

Charging dock or portable charging case (UV for Pro 2)

Multiple earbud tips for a customized fit

User guide and quick-start instructions USB charging cable

This package makes it easy for even first-time users to begin hearing better within minutes of unboxing.

Warranty Coverage & Peace of Mind

Audien backs their products with a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects for both models. This protection ensures that users can buy with confidence knowing that functional issues not caused by misuse will be covered.

In addition to the warranty, Audien also offers the option to add extended coverage , such as loss and damage protection, during checkout. These policies are clearly explained on the product page, giving buyers control over their protection plan.

Disclaimer: Warranty coverage is limited to original purchasers. Damage due to misuse, water exposure, or physical trauma may not be covered. Always read full terms at time of purchase.

Return Policy: Risk-Free Trial

Audien offers a 45-day money-back guarantee , giving users a chance to try the devices at home with no long-term commitment. If the device doesn't meet your expectations, simply return it within the window for a refund.

This policy aligns with Audien's consumer-first mission and is ideal for people exploring hearing aids for the first time.

Disclaimer: Shipping charges may be non-refundable. Returns must be submitted through the official portal within 45 days. Be sure to follow the return instructions as outlined in your order confirmation or on the company website.

Shipping, Support & How to Purchase Safely Online from Audien

Seamless Online Ordering with Direct-to-Consumer Access

One of the advantages of buying from Audien Hearing is the direct-to-consumer model that simplifies the entire purchase process. Unlike traditional hearing aids that require multiple appointments and fittings, Audien allows customers to order their preferred OTC hearing aids online, securely and quickly.

Purchasing is done directly through the company's official website, where buyers can select between the Audien Atom One or Audien Pro 2 , review features, and explore optional add-ons like warranty protection or cleaning accessories.

Once selected, checkout is fast, and secure payment options are clearly displayed.

Fast, Reliable Shipping Across the U.S.

Audien provides free standard shipping for most U.S. orders and offers expedited options for faster delivery. On average, most customers receive their hearing devices within 3–5 business days.

Orders are typically processed within 1–2 business days, and tracking information is emailed once the shipment is en route. The packaging is discreet, protecting your privacy and ensuring safe delivery.

For customers outside the U.S., shipping availability may vary. International orders are subject to customs and import fees depending on the country of delivery.

Purchasing Tips for First-Time Buyers

To ensure you're ordering the correct device and receiving official Audien support, always:



Buy only from AudienHearing.com or verified authorized partners

Avoid third-party marketplaces offering unusually low prices or no warranty coverage

Read the product comparison on the site if unsure between the Atom One and Pro 2 Contact customer support before ordering if you have specific usage questions

Disclaimer: Purchasing directly from the official website guarantees access to warranty coverage, returns, and authentic Audien technology. Third-party purchases may void warranty eligibility.

The Future of Hearing Aids: Why Audien Atom Devices Are Built for What's Next

A Changing Industry Driven by Innovation and Access

The hearing aid industry is experiencing a major transformation. Advances in technology, regulatory changes, and consumer expectations are all pushing the market away from traditional models and toward smart, user-driven solutions.

Thanks to recent FDA rulings, OTC hearing aids like those from Audien Hearing are now available without the need for prescriptions or clinical intervention. This democratization of hearing technology has opened the door for companies like Audien to make crystal clear sound hearing aids more accessible, affordable, and lifestyle-compatible than ever before.

Smart Features Without the Complexity

While some hearing aids are loaded with complex apps or require Bluetooth syncing, Audien has taken a streamlined approach. The Audien Atom One and Audien Pro 2 are both designed to work right out of the box, with adaptive hearing modes that address real-life environments-TV watching, quiet conversations, social gatherings, and outdoor activity.

This simplicity doesn't mean the devices are behind the times. The Pro 2, for instance, includes an upgraded A2 sound chip for advanced speech processing and background noise reduction, plus a UV sanitizing charging case-a feature that reflects increasing demand for hygiene-friendly, health-tech solutions.

Wellness Meets Wearable Tech

As the wellness and wearable tech industries continue to converge, hearing aids are no longer seen as strictly medical tools. They're becoming part of a broader movement toward discreet, wearable health tech that supports aging in place, digital independence, and self-guided care.

Audien fits seamlessly into this vision by offering:



Minimalist, invisible hearing aid designs

Rechargeable battery systems with all-day power

Environmentally adaptable sound enhancement Direct-to-door delivery, eliminating accessibility barriers

Disclaimer: While these devices support enhanced hearing experiences, they are not medical treatments or diagnostics. For advanced or progressive hearing conditions, consult a qualified specialist.

Looking Ahead: Why Audien Is Positioned for Long-Term Impact

With the aging population growing, and consumer expectations for autonomy increasing, brands like Audien are positioned to lead the way in next-generation OTC hearing solutions .

As of 2025, Audien already checks many of the boxes users are looking for:



Clear, reliable amplification

User-friendly design

Accessible pricing

Fast, risk-free ordering Responsive U.S.-based support

Expect future innovations to build on these fundamentals, potentially incorporating features like AI-based sound learning, remote customization, and integration with broader wellness tracking ecosystems.

Conclusion: Why Audien Atom Hearing Aids Are Leading the 2025 OTC Revolution

A Sound Investment in Better Everyday Living

In a market crowded with complicated, high-cost, and often inaccessible hearing solutions, Audien Hearing has carved out a unique space by offering high-performing, over-the-counter hearing aids that are both affordable and user-friendly.

The Audien Atom One is perfect for first-time users seeking simplicity, discretion, and comfort. It offers essential support for mild to moderate hearing loss, empowering users to enjoy clearer conversations and enhanced everyday hearing without technical hurdles or inflated prices.

The Audien Pro 2, on the other hand, is a step up in technology, offering advanced background noise filtering, an A2 sound chip, and a UV-sanitizing charger for hygiene-conscious wearers who live active lifestyles and want a more robust feature set.

More Than a Product-A Shift in How Hearing Care Is Delivered

Audien isn't just offering devices-it's providing access. It's empowering users to take control of their hearing health with minimal friction, zero pressure, and no prescription barriers. With thoughtful engineering, comfort-focused design, and pricing that reflects real-world budgets, Audien is redefining what hearing aids can and should be in 2025.

These are not your grandparents' hearing aids-they are next-generation OTC hearing devices designed for today's lifestyle, wellness expectations, and digital convenience.

Disclaimer: Audien devices are designed to support hearing for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. They are not intended for the treatment of complex auditory conditions. If you have advanced symptoms or concerns about your hearing, consult a licensed hearing professional.

Where to Buy and What to Expect

You can purchase both the Audien Atom One and Audien Pro 2 directly from the official Audien Hearing website, where you'll also find support resources, product comparisons, and warranty options.



Audien Atom One : ~$99–$149 Audien Pro 2 : ~$249–$289

Pricing Disclaimer: Prices may change at any time. Always check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing and promotional information.

With a 45-day money-back guarantee and 1-year warranty , Audien ensures you can try the product risk-free and experience the difference for yourself.

Final Call-to-Action

If you've been putting off addressing your hearing challenges due to cost, complexity, or discomfort-Audien Hearing offers a way forward. Whether you're new to hearing aids or simply looking for a smarter alternative, the Atom One and Pro 2 provide reliable, accessible, and future-ready hearing solutions.

Explore your options today at and take the first step toward clearer hearing and greater confidence in every conversation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between the Audien Atom One and the Audien Pro 2?

The Audien Atom One is a streamlined, budget-friendly over-the-counter hearing aid designed for everyday simplicity. It includes three adaptive modes (Quiet, Social, TV), a discreet in-ear design, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery.

The Audien Pro 2, on the other hand, features an upgraded A2 sound chip for enhanced clarity and background noise reduction, four adaptive hearing modes including Outdoor and Restaurant, and a UV sanitizing charging case for added hygiene. It's ideal for more active users or those frequently in noisy environments.

Are Audien hearing aids FDA-registered and safe to use?

Yes, both the Audien Atom One and Pro 2 are FDA-registered OTC hearing aids. They are intended for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss and are designed to meet U.S. safety and quality standards.

Disclaimer: These devices are not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition. For severe or progressive hearing issues, consult a licensed hearing specialist.

Do I need a prescription or audiologist visit to use Audien hearing aids?

No prescription or audiologist visit is required. These are true over-the-counter hearing devices, meaning you can purchase and start using them without any clinical fitting or prior medical exam.

How do I know if these hearing aids are right for me?

If you frequently experience difficulty understanding conversations, turning up the TV volume, or asking others to repeat themselves-but do not have a diagnosed severe hearing impairment-Audien Atom hearing aids may be a great fit. They are optimized for common hearing challenges related to aging or environmental noise.

Disclaimer: These devices are suitable for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss only. If your symptoms are more advanced, seek professional evaluation.

How long does the battery last on Audien hearing aids?

Both models are rechargeable hearing aids. A full charge typically provides up to 20 hours of use. The Audien Pro 2 includes a UV-sanitizing charging case for added cleanliness and portability, while the Atom One includes a compact charger suitable for home and travel.

Are Audien hearing aids comfortable to wear all day?

Yes. Both models use soft in-ear tips that come in multiple sizes, allowing for a personalized fit. Their lightweight, nearly invisible design ensures comfort even during extended use.

What is the return policy and warranty for Audien products?

Audien offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, giving you the opportunity to test the device risk-free. Additionally, every purchase comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturer defects. Optional extended coverage is available at checkout.

Pricing Disclaimer: Always check the official Audien Hearing website for current pricing and policy terms, as they may change.

Can I use these hearing aids in noisy environments?

Yes. The Audien Pro 2 includes specialized modes to help reduce background noise in environments such as restaurants and outdoor spaces. While the Atom One performs well in most daily situations, the Pro 2 is the better choice for frequent exposure to complex sound environments.

