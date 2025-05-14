Mexican Influencer Shot Dead During Live Stream

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: A Mexican social media influencer was shot dead during a live stream for her tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, authorities and local media said.

The Mexican press named her as Valeria Marquez, 23, who posted videos related to beauty and lifestyle, some of which had hundreds of thousands of views.

She was killed on Tuesday evening at a beauty salon in Zapopan, a suburb of the western city of Guadalajara, the state prosecutor's office reported.

"The victim is someone with an active presence and influence on social media," it said in a statement.

"A man entered the premises and apparently fired a gun at her," it added.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

According to media reports, Marquez was murdered by a man pretending to bring her a gift while she was broadcasting on TikTok.

The United Nations says that around 10 women or girls are murdered every day in Mexico, where criminal and gender-related violence is rampant.