Zelensky Appoints Dzhelialov As Ukraine's Ambassador To Türkiye

Zelensky Appoints Dzhelialov As Ukraine's Ambassador To Türkiye
The relevant decree No. 305/2025 , dated May 14, 2025, was published on the official website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
“To appoint Dzhelialov Nariman Enverovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye,” the decree states.Read also: Nariman Dzhelial , released from Russian captivity, meets with his family in Kyiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky approved Dzhelialov's appointment to the diplomatic post in December 2024.
Dzhelialov succeeds Vasyl Bodnar, who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye until October 2024.
