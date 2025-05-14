Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Appoints Dzhelialov As Ukraine's Ambassador To Türkiye


2025-05-14 07:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Nariman Dzhelialov, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye.

The relevant decree No. 305/2025 , dated May 14, 2025, was published on the official website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

“To appoint Dzhelialov Nariman Enverovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye,” the decree states.

Read also: Nariman Dzhelial , released from Russian captivity, meets with his family in Kyiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky approved Dzhelialov's appointment to the diplomatic post in December 2024.

Dzhelialov succeeds Vasyl Bodnar, who served as Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye until October 2024.

Photo: President's Office

