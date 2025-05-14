Red Hen App Successfully Completes Fundraising To Launch Tech-Forward Marketplace For Local Farms

Screenshot of the app after successfully shopping with a local farm!

Red Hen App, a farmers market in your pocket, is set to launch nationwide this Spring after a successful fundraising campaign with HoneyComb Credit.

NEWPORT, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Hen App LLC, a tech-forward marketplace helping consumers find local farms near them, has raised over $56,000 through a Honeycomb Credit community investment round , with additional private capital secured to fund the national launch of its local farm app this Spring!Built by a team of farmers and organic food advocates, Red Hen is designed to put the farmers market in your pocket. The local farmers app connects people directly to nearby farms offering fresh eggs, pasture-raised meat, dairy, produce, and more.With farms signed up and ready to onboard in every state, the company is now in User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and will launch across the U.S. by the end of May.“Our food system is too centralized, and small farms are getting left behind,” said co-founder Lauren Lovejoy, a regenerative farmer and Founder of Regenerative Farmers of America .“Red Hen helps customers shop directly with the farm down the road, not a warehouse thousands of miles away.”Red Hen's launch comes at a pivotal time. Amid rising concern over global supply chains, volatile tariffs, and increasing pressure on small farms, consumers are demanding transparency and resilience in their food sourcing. At the same time, farmers are seeking simpler, lower-cost ways to connect with buyers. Red Hen solves for both.The local farm app gives users a seamless way to browse nearby farms, filter by food type or certification (such as pasture-raised or organic), and coordinate pickup or delivery, all from their phone. For farmers, it can eliminate the need to build websites, manage logistics, or become digital marketers by entering a brand new marketplace with hungry, farm-focused shoppers!The company is also addressing an industry-wide pain point: technology.“Most farmers don't have time to build online storefronts, manage payments, or market themselves,” said co-founder Brett Burton.“We're solving that by building a platform that does that for them so they can focus on what they do best: growing healthy, nutrient-dense food.”Red Hen App's business model is simple: use simple technological solutions to empower small farms to connect directly with customers, boost their margins, and offer communities a transparent way to shop for food that aligns with their values. With its grassroots funding success, user-first approach, and deep ties to the farming community, Red Hen is poised to become the go-to platform for discovering local farms near you.Anyone interested in supporting farmers or finding healthier food options can sign up at . Farms interested in joining the marketplace can do so at no upfront cost.

