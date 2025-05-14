AI-Powered Breakthroughs And Next-Gen Technologies Set To Elevate The Media And Entertainment Sector As Disruptive Innovations Revealed On Second Day Of CABSAT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) B2B broadcast and technology event CABSAT 2025 continues to set the stage for disruptive innovation, as its second day saw the unveiling of AI-powered breakthroughs and next-gen technologies shaping the future of broadcasting, media production and entertainment industries.

The 31st edition of the event, which takes place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, united 700 industry-leading brands, showcasing groundbreaking innovations in AI, automation, VR, and more, in broadcasting, media production, and content marketing.

There were more than 10 launches of AI and automation-focused products at CABSAT, which ranged from fully automated AV/broadcast solutions to best-in-class LED/LCD screen technologies, studio camera solutions and revolutionary wireless transmitters.

One of the standout innovations unveiled at the show was the highly sophisticated, AI-driven broadcast solution, Costanza AI by SI Media. WHAT IS THIS? Explaining the product, Paolo Favaro, EMEA Sales Manager, said:“We are proud to launch our cutting-edge 'Costanza AI' solution at CABSAT 2025. The technology marks a groundbreaking advancement in broadcast automation, as it can seamlessly automate speech-to-text, facial recognition and object identification, further enhancing the efficiency of media workflows.

“In an industry where precision and speed are paramount, our solution empowers broadcasters to lower operational costs and maximise their production capabilities. Through its diverse capabilities ranging from AI-powered metadata generation to live content analysis, 'Costanza AI' holds the potential to elevate benchmarks of excellence in smart broadcasting.”

AI-powered solutions took centre stage at CABSAT, with another ground-breaking reveal coming from: Zheng Yanwei, Product Manager from Zooxer Tech, who launched a new fully automated studio camera equipment at the exhibition, said:“We are thrilled to introduce the 'Gazelle' studio camera crane, an innovation designed to positively transform automated camera movement in the industry. The equipment leverages cutting-edge AI and neural network technology to ensure unparalleled precision in body capture, even in dynamic and crowded environments. As the premier media event in the region, CABSAT is the perfect platform to unveil this breakthrough, highlighting our commitment to revolutionising smart camera technology.”

While sports took place across the halls of CABSAT, discussions at the show's Content Congress conference turned to next-gen sports broadcasting. The MENA sports media rights market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2027 at a 9.2% CAGR, driven by digital transformation and fan demand for immersive experiences. A dedicated session moderated by Vijaya Cherian (CPI Pro Media), featured Anurag Dahiya (International Cricket Council), Marc Segar (NEP Group), and Sunil Joy (evision by e&) shared groundbreaking insights on monetising next-gen sports broadcasting through emerging technologies and fan-centric innovations and explored how emerging technologies and streaming platforms are reshaping sports media, with a focus on the MENA region's evolving landscape.

Vijaya Cherian, Editorial Director, CPI Pro Media, said:“Streaming and emerging technologies are reshaping how fans, particularly Gen Z, connect with sports like cricket, creating more personalized, immersive, and inclusive experiences. With advancements in AI, AR, and machine learning driving rapid change, the real potential lies in purposeful execution, addressing challenges like piracy, and keeping pace with the shifting expectations of a global audience.”

Other key speakers discussing media trends and advancement on day two included Heba Korayem, Founder, CoProduction Salon; Manoj Mathew, Director – Dubai Studios, Dubai Media Inc; Shadi Nashwan, CEO / Co-Founder, PIXITOON along with Zbigniew Pruski, VP, Commercial Partnership, CEE & MENAT, BBC Studios.

With an impressive 90 per cent re-participation rate, the Co-Production salon reflected its significant role in fostering high-impact partnerships, unlocking new market opportunities, opening new avenues for collaboration.

Furthermore, CABSAT's on-site virtual production studio offers filmmaker and directors an avenue to create new worlds and explore their visions on the show floor. By combining practical sets and props with virtual backgrounds, the studio presents unlimited possibilities for artists to create freely by leveraging a highly adaptive and intelligent system.

As AI continues to transform the global media landscape, CABSAT 2025 has emerged as a leading platform for innovation by unveiling dynamic trends shaping the future of content creation and production technology.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region's media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region's media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation, and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.