Central Texas Dermatology Introduces The Candela Vbeam Perfecta Laser For Advanced Skin Rejuvenation

Central Texas Dermatology Introduces the VBeam Perfecta To Their Practice

New vascular laser technology offers safe, effective treatment for redness, rosacea, broken capillaries, and more

- Dr. Emily ProsiseWEST LAKE HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Texas Dermatology , a leading provider of medical and cosmetic dermatology services in Austin, is proud to announce the addition of the Candela VBeam Perfecta laser to its suite of advanced skin care technologies. This state-of-the-art vascular laser is FDA-cleared to treat a wide range of skin conditions, including rosacea, facial veins, redness, port wine stains, bruising, and acne scars-with minimal downtime and exceptional results.The VBeam Perfecta uses pulsed-dye laser (PDL) technology to deliver targeted bursts of energy that safely eliminate broken blood vessels and pigmentation irregularities while stimulating collagen production. With integrated cooling and customizable settings, treatments are safe for most skin types and can be tailored to individual needs.Who Is a Candidate for VBeam Perfecta?The VBeam Perfecta is ideal for patients with visible redness, vascular lesions, or pigmentation issues who are seeking non-invasive treatment options. Good candidates may include those with:Rosacea or facial flushingBroken capillaries or spider veinsPort wine stains and other birthmarksPost-procedure bruising or trauma-related rednessRed or pink acne scarsStretch marks (early/red stage)This treatment is suitable for most light to medium skin tones, and a consultation is recommended to ensure it's the right choice based on skin type, condition, and overall goals. Patients with darker skin tones may require an individualized treatment plan and alternative laser options, depending on their specific concerns.Safe, Comfortable, and Customizable TreatmentVBeam treatments are quick, typically lasting under 30 minutes, and require little to no downtime. Patients often see visible improvement after just one session, with optimal results achieved through a customized treatment plan developed by the clinic's expert providers.Whether you're managing chronic redness, post-procedure bruising, or lingering marks from acne, the VBeam Perfecta offers a safe, clinically proven path to clearer, healthier-looking skin.“We're thrilled to bring the VBeam Perfecta to our patients,” said Dr. Emily Prosise, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Central Texas Dermatology.“This laser is the gold standard for treating redness and vascular concerns with comfort and precision. It's an excellent option for anyone seeking to improve their skin tone and texture without invasive procedures.”To learn more about the Candela VBeam Perfecta or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (512) 327-7779.About Central Texas DermatologyCentral Texas Dermatology is a locally owned practice founded by Dr. Emily Prosise, a double board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. The clinic features a team of board-certified dermatologists and experienced clinicians, many of whom trained at top medical institutions across the country.The practice offers comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, treating conditions of the skin, hair, and nails with the latest technology and personalized care.Its on-site medical spa, SkinCare Austin, is overseen by Dr. Prosise and provides a full range of aesthetic and laser treatments in a welcoming, patient-centered environment. The team is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes with compassion, expertise, and integrity.

