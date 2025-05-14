Wait For Operation Sindoor To Conclude, Refrain From Raising 'Unwanted' Questions: BJP To Congress, Opposition Parties

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asked the opposition parties, including the Congress, to wait for Operation Sindoor to conclude and then say whatever they want.

“Operation Sindoor is underway and has been paused temporarily; the Congress and other opposition parties asking questions raises suspicion,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, adding that the government has not used the word "ceasefire" anywhere.

The remark came after the Congress accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor, saying it would take out rallies across the country to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire.

The Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha - Rahul Gandhi - have also written to the prime minister for a special session so that a discussion takes place on the Pahalgam terror attack to send a message of collective resolve.

Reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remark that the BJP is trying to politicise Operation Sindoor, Sudhanshu Trivedi has said that their government, under the leadership of PM Modi , has categorically stated the new policy of the Government of India on terror.

"Still, the Opposition is raising questions. They say that they stand firmly with the government and then they ask these questions. The stance of standing with the government is their mask. Operation Sindoor is going on, and their consistent questions raise serious questions on their intention, which looks dubious because it is being categorically explained that the word "ceasefire" has not been used."

"During the course of action, if they are asking for a parliament session, this poses a serious question mark on the intent of the Opposition and Congress," he added.

The BJP spokesperson added that the issue of PoK is just a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any mediation by any country, including those countries which were said to be the guardians of democracy and were asked to interfere in the democratic process of India.

"The Opposition should show its true spirit and shed the politics at least until the Operation Sindoor finishes. Still, if they want to go ahead, this poses a serious question on their intent and commitment to the issue of national security in the eyes of the public," he added.