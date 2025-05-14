Donald Trump Issues Final Warning To Iran: 'They Cannot Have A Nuclear Weapon'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, in his final address during his Riyadh visit, urged regional allies to strictly enforce sanctions and secondary sanctions on Iranian oil, which his administration re-imposed in recent months.

"I want to make a deal with Iran," Trump said. "But for that to happen, it must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease its pursuit of nuclear weapons. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."

'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon'

Addressing the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Trump described Iran as the“most destructive force” in the Middle East and accused it of fueling chaos and proxy conflicts across the region.

"There could be no sharper contrast with the path you have pursued on the Arabian Peninsula than the disaster unfolding right across in the Gulf of Iran," Trump told an audience of investors and diplomats.

A final offer of diplomacy

Trump extended what he described as both a warning and an olive branch to Tehran.

"I want to make a deal with Iran," he reiterated. "But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch... we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure."

He added that the offer would not remain on the table forever. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump warned firmly, underscoring the red line for his administration.

Tehran has repeatedly denied US accusations of regional destabilization and nuclear ambitions, maintaining that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Contrast in visions

Trump contrasted Iran's influence in the region with that of Saudi Arabia, which he praised for its "constructive vision" and economic transformation.

Trump reinforced his commitment to America's Gulf allies and sharply criticised former President Joe Biden for what he called a policy of neglect toward the region.

"Those days are over," he said. "Everybody at this table knows where my loyalties lie -- always have. They'll never waver, never, and we'll stand with our friends and partners, and we'll confront the aggression that threatens us all."

He lauded Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling the region's current trajectory "very special."

"The whole world is watching the Middle East, and many are watching with envy," Trump said. "You have something very special going on. Incredible opportunities are within reach for this region, if we can simply stop the aggression from a small group of pretty bad actors."