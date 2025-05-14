403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Hails Kuwait's Visit, Describes It As Successful
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu affirmed on Wednesday that his visit to Kuwait was "successful."
This came during his speech in a press conference after completing his formal visit to the country.
"Today is the last day of our Middle East visit. We achieved three objectives, to strengthen government to government relations, to find new areas of collaboration, to make friends, and extend our network. The visit is successful, particularly in six areas," he said.
"First, we strengthened relations between the Hong Kong SAR government and the governments of Kuwait and Qatar. We established collaborative consensus. Second, the visits resulted in a total of 59 MoUs and agreements, 24 of which are signed with Kuwait in the fields of trade investment, financial services, technology, legal cooperation, customs facilitation, aviation, education, etc.," he noted.
"Third, we deepened mutual understanding and strengthened commercial and trading networks. Delegation members have expanded their network and connections, promoting the strengths and opportunities of Hong Kong and The Mainland, two partners in Kuwait and Qatar. Fourth, we showcase Hong Kong's unique role under One Country, Two Systems as a super connector and super value adder, bridging global opportunities. We, together, aim to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for The Middle East and beyond." he pointed out.
"Fifth, we bolstered the ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members. We created broader opportunities. Plus, the two countries I visited during my last Middle East visit, we have now visited four of the six GCC member states, representing two thirds of the bloc and 90 percent of its total population. The Hong Kong SAR government is now actively exploring a free trade agreement with the GCC to further assess this vital market," he added.
"Sixth, we advanced people to people exchanges. In meetings with leaders and officials, I appreciated their forward-looking vision and their understanding of Hong Kong's unparalleled advantages under One Country, Two Systems as a bridge between the mainland and the world. In this, Hong Kong has boundless opportunities," he added.
Furthermore, the Chief Executive pointed out that Kuwait is the first country to sign two agreements together with Hong Kong. One is the agreement of protection of investment and promotion, and another agreement is the avoidance of double taxation.
On that matter, the Chief Executive said: "that speaks for the strong link which has been established long ago between Hong Kong and Kuwait. We have been inspired by the vision of Kuwait 2035, which covers many areas in full alignment with what Hong Kong is doing and focusing on."
"The Kuwait Vision 2035 covers areas to transform Kuwait into a financial center, trading center, infrastructure building, human capital development, healthcare, sustainability and also building Kuwait into a country of benefits regionally and globally," he noted.
"Hong Kong has a vision very similar to Kuwait's as it is a financial center, it is a shipping and trading center. And we are developing Hong Kong into an identity hub," he pointed out.
The Chief Executive concluded his speech by extending his appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government for their "high-level hospitality and meticulous arrangements" during his visit to the country, alongside his accompanying delegation. (end)
bb
This came during his speech in a press conference after completing his formal visit to the country.
"Today is the last day of our Middle East visit. We achieved three objectives, to strengthen government to government relations, to find new areas of collaboration, to make friends, and extend our network. The visit is successful, particularly in six areas," he said.
"First, we strengthened relations between the Hong Kong SAR government and the governments of Kuwait and Qatar. We established collaborative consensus. Second, the visits resulted in a total of 59 MoUs and agreements, 24 of which are signed with Kuwait in the fields of trade investment, financial services, technology, legal cooperation, customs facilitation, aviation, education, etc.," he noted.
"Third, we deepened mutual understanding and strengthened commercial and trading networks. Delegation members have expanded their network and connections, promoting the strengths and opportunities of Hong Kong and The Mainland, two partners in Kuwait and Qatar. Fourth, we showcase Hong Kong's unique role under One Country, Two Systems as a super connector and super value adder, bridging global opportunities. We, together, aim to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for The Middle East and beyond." he pointed out.
"Fifth, we bolstered the ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members. We created broader opportunities. Plus, the two countries I visited during my last Middle East visit, we have now visited four of the six GCC member states, representing two thirds of the bloc and 90 percent of its total population. The Hong Kong SAR government is now actively exploring a free trade agreement with the GCC to further assess this vital market," he added.
"Sixth, we advanced people to people exchanges. In meetings with leaders and officials, I appreciated their forward-looking vision and their understanding of Hong Kong's unparalleled advantages under One Country, Two Systems as a bridge between the mainland and the world. In this, Hong Kong has boundless opportunities," he added.
Furthermore, the Chief Executive pointed out that Kuwait is the first country to sign two agreements together with Hong Kong. One is the agreement of protection of investment and promotion, and another agreement is the avoidance of double taxation.
On that matter, the Chief Executive said: "that speaks for the strong link which has been established long ago between Hong Kong and Kuwait. We have been inspired by the vision of Kuwait 2035, which covers many areas in full alignment with what Hong Kong is doing and focusing on."
"The Kuwait Vision 2035 covers areas to transform Kuwait into a financial center, trading center, infrastructure building, human capital development, healthcare, sustainability and also building Kuwait into a country of benefits regionally and globally," he noted.
"Hong Kong has a vision very similar to Kuwait's as it is a financial center, it is a shipping and trading center. And we are developing Hong Kong into an identity hub," he pointed out.
The Chief Executive concluded his speech by extending his appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government for their "high-level hospitality and meticulous arrangements" during his visit to the country, alongside his accompanying delegation. (end)
bb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment