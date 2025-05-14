Atticus Publishing Proudly Present, 'Love And Karaoke' By C.S. Zen

Finding Love One Song at a Time: A Heartfelt Journey of Music, Courage, and Connection in Love And Karaoke

CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American author and educator C.S. Zen (pen name of Christopher Ratcliff) delivers a heartfelt and feel-good story of love, vulnerability, and karaoke in his latest novel, Love And Karaoke . With his trademark blend of humor, honesty, and emotional insight, Zen explores how unexpected places and simple passions can lead us to life's most meaningful connections.Love And Karaoke follows Christopher Sean, a middle-aged, single man who frequents local bars just to meet new people and soak in the atmosphere. But one night in a vibrant karaoke bar in the south suburbs, his casual pastime takes a surprising turn-he meets“BABY,” the woman who immediately captures his heart with her talent and presence.Despite being shy and surrounded by superstar singers, Christopher finds the courage to return to the bar, take the mic, and sing his way into her attention-and possibly her heart. What unfolds is a story of personal bravery, romantic pursuit, and the quiet magic of shared spaces where music becomes the language of love.Zen, a seasoned educator with over 17 years of experience, brings the same compassion and depth to his writing that he shares with his students. Based in Steger, Illinois, he enjoys cycling, nature, and-fittingly-karaoke. His earlier works include The Fool's Heart: A Tarot Journey Through Healing and The Steiner Library, which explore growth, legacy, and emotional restoration.Love And Karaoke is now available at major retailers and through cszen1.About the Author:C.S. Zen, also known as Chris Ratcliff, is a passionate novelist and dedicated educator who writes stories that blend emotion, humor, and healing. With a gift for portraying human connection in its most authentic forms, Zen's writing invites readers into worlds that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Christopher Ratcliff on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

