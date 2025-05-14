Intuuv Announces Launch Of New Social Media Platform Designed To Heal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intuuv is a new social media platform founded by Raphael Chudaitov, built to foster meaningful human connection, empower artists, and challenge the toxic norms of traditional digital spaces.

Intuuv , a new social media platform founded by entrepreneur Raphael Chudaitov, emerges to foster genuine human connection and well-being in a digital world oversaturated with algorithm-driven engagement. Set to launch soon on major app stores, it offers a space rooted in mindfulness, authenticity, and emotional resonance, reimagining what social media can and should be.

“The goal of Intuuv is to use our collective intuition to make this world a better place,” says Chudaitov.“Its name, with two U's, represents 'you and you.' It reminds us that each of us has a role in shaping a more humane digital future. Social media shouldn't feel like a 24/7 popularity contest. It must feel like a sanctuary.”

Designed as a hybrid experience inspired by elements of today's most dominant social media platforms, Intuuv blends familiar functionality and a radically different core philosophy. The app allows users to share multimedia content, engage with one another's creations, and connect meaningfully, but with critical changes that challenge the status quo.

The innovative platform strays away from the social pressures embedded in legacy platforms. There are no follower counts, visible tallies of likes, and algorithmic feed manipulation on Intuuv. It focuses on fostering authentic engagement and emotional resonance instead of chasing popularity metrics. In addition, users are required to verify their identities before creating an account, and each user will only be allowed to have one account.

To combat digital addiction, Intuuv also enforces a strict one-hour daily usage limit. Users are locked out for the rest of the day once the hour is up. There are no extensions and exceptions. This built-in boundary is a deliberate feature designed to support mindful usage and encourage people to reconnect with their offline selves. Chudaitov explains,“Intuuv has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying of any kind. Users will be suspended immediately, but not banned, because we believe in second and third chances and people learning from their mistakes.”

Chudaitov has experienced the toxic feedback loops of conventional social media platforms. Hence, he sees Intuuv as a digital rebellion and a spiritual reset.“Intuuv is for healing. It exists for the community of people tired of the damage social media has caused to their attention spans, mental health, and sense of self. We're offering a fresh start,” Chudaitov says.

Key among these is Intuuv's artist-first model, which empowers musicians to upload and share music directly with their fans without the involvement of labels, managers, or production companies. Intuuv doesn't take royalties, percentages, or cuts from artists, championing a return to the“artist for art's sake” ethos.

Chudaitov shares the motivation behind Intuuv's defining feature for artists:“Music is the language of the soul. It embeds itself in memory, in emotion. It heals and stays with you. That's why we're starting there.”

Debates around the harms of algorithmic content curation and the mental health crisis among digital natives continue to grow. Intuuv presents a timely and potentially transformative intervention. By placing purpose over profit and connection over consumption, it invites a reconsideration of social media's role in society. The platform is now welcoming like-minded collaborators, artists, and community members to join its mission of inspiring a cultural shift toward more mindful, creative, and compassionate forms of digital interaction.

