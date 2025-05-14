GMCC Launches Flushing Mortgage Broker Service In New York With New Branch Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

General Mortgage Capital Corporation (GMCC) has opened a new location offering Mortgage Broker Service in Flushing, New York. The expansion allows the company to serve even more people in the community, fulfilling residential and commercial mortgage needs. The Flushing branch's strategic position highlights GMCC's dedication to offering personalized service. The company's website, , provides detailed insights into helping clients understand the full extent of GMCC's services.







At the General Mortgage Capital Corporation Flushing Branch , clients will find a range of mortgage products designed to fit every unique and individual financial situation. The branch focuses on guiding current and future homeowners through the complex process of securing a mortgage. Customers can look forward to an easier process and up-to-date mortgage solutions aimed at making borrowing stress-free.

James Jin, the CEO for General Mortgage Capital Corporation shared his excitement on the new opening, saying, "General Mortgage Capital Corporation provides competitive mortgage loan programs nationwide, with fast and efficient processing to help homebuyers close with speed and confidence. This expansion shows GMCC's dedication to growth and keeping customers happy."

The opening of the Flushing Branch adds to the already wide network of GMCC Branch Locations. These locations ensure that customers can easily reach mortgage services and enjoy personal contact with mortgage professionals. Whether one is buying a home for the first time or is an experienced investor, GMCC is ready to help with a full range of financial products.

One notable offering at the Flushing Branch is the GMCC Buy Without Sell Mortgage Program. This program is especially helpful for people who want to buy a new home before selling their current one they reside in. It provides the benefit of purchasing a new property without the rush to sell the existing one, enabling better financial planning and reducing stress of selling the current primary home fast.

The Flushing Branch is equipped with a team of knowledgeable professionals eager to provide expert advice so that clients can choose mortgage options that align with their long-term goals. The opening of this branch is expected to bolster the company's market presence, ensuring fast service and continued customer satisfaction.

As General Mortgage Capital Corporation keeps growing with each new branch opening it will continue to strengthen its reputation as a top mortgage provider. Their strategic growth aligns with plans for sustainable expansion and to increase customer outreach. Branches like the new one in Flushing are part of a larger strategy to blend customer service with innovative financial solutions.

This expansion opens opportunities to assist an untapped demographic in Flushing with its diverse mortgage products. The focus is not just on transactions but on making the mortgage process fast and seamless for customers. It is vital that every client receives advice tailored to their financial goals.

As General Mortgage Capital Corporation extends its reach through the new Flushing Branch, it stays committed to high-quality service across all GMCC Branch Locations. Programs such as the GMCC Buy Without Sell Mortgage Program highlight its focus on addressing today's financial needs with adaptable solutions.

Now opened to the public, the GMCC Flushing Branch aims to build stronger community relationships and provide enhanced services that meet the diverse needs of area residents and businesses. This new branch represents a commitment to effective mortgage management and advisory services, reinforcing the company's dedication to its customers.

###

For more information about General Mortgage Capital Corporation - Flushing Branch, contact the company here:

General Mortgage Capital Corporation - Flushing Branch

James Jin

...

136-20 38th Ave, Ste 11Hm

Flushing, NY 11354

CONTACT: James Jin