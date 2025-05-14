403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 14/05: Bullish Engulfing (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3433. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a take-profit at 1.3433.
The next important catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will come out on Thursday when the ONS will release the GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, and construction output for March. The US will also publish the latest retail sales data on the same day.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3433 in April and then retreated to a low of 1.3140 on Monday. It then bounced back to 1.3300 on Tuesday afte the encouraging US inflation data.The pair remains above all moving averages and is still forming the handle section of the cup and handle pattern. Cup and handle is one of the most popular bullish continuation signs in the market.The pair has also formed a bullish engulfing pattern. Therefore, it will likely keep rising as bulls target the key upper side of the cup at 1.3435. A drop below the support at 1.3140 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Whale.Io Accelerates Into Battlepass Season 2 With Double Lamborghinis And Epic Rewards
- MEXC Ventures Launches Ignitex: A $30 Million Initiative To Foster Web3 Talent And Innovation
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
CommentsNo comment