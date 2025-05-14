403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 14/05: Jumps On Soft CPI (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar has rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as it looks like we are betting on the United States dollar collapsing again. This has been a very strong turn of events, but really not on any serious news other than CPI dropping a little more than anticipated, but nothing major. So, with that being the case, I think we've got a situation where traders are still in the same basic range that we've been in. And while the US dollar has fallen against some other currencies, the Australian dollar seems to be standing out, as it was so strong at this point in time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Whale.Io Accelerates Into Battlepass Season 2 With Double Lamborghinis And Epic Rewards
- MEXC Ventures Launches Ignitex: A $30 Million Initiative To Foster Web3 Talent And Innovation
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
CommentsNo comment