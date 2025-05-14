LAIRD SUPERFOOD® EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM PRODUCT LINE AS CONSUMER DEMAND FOR ADAPTOGENS INCREASES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These launches build on the success of the original Laird Superfood Organic Performance Mushrooms blend, which launched in 2019 and made performance-focused, mood- and function-enhancing adaptogens accessible to consumers for daily use. The new products are now available on LairdSuperfood, will be available on Amazon at a later date, and will soon be rolled out in retail locations, including Fresh Thyme Market and many more. All the mushrooms are full-spectrum, organic, grown & made in the United States, and free of any fillers or processing aids. These dry powders can be blended into coffee, tea, and smoothies to elevate mood and function.

"Laird Superfood has long been incorporating functional mushrooms into our products – from Coffee to our Prebiotic Daily Greens – and this latest expansion provides even more ways to add organic high-quality adaptogens into our daily lives," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "As the market for functional food grows, Laird Superfood will continue to provide products to improve the mental and physical performance of all of our consumers."

Laird Superfood Mushroom Blends include:



Calm & Relaxation Mushrooms – Offers a calming blend of reishi, lemon balm, and ashwagandha to help manage life's stressors and support a balanced mood.

Focus & Memory Mushrooms – Contains lion's mane, L-theanine, and coffee berry to support memory, focus, and calm energy.

Laird Superfood Organic Mushroom Powders include:



Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Powder – Used for centuries to support memory, clarity, and cognitive function, it's mushroom power for your mind.



Organic Reishi Mushroom Powder – A longevity mushroom, this full-spectrum reishi mushroom powder has traditionally been used to support the immune system and reduce stress.



Organic Turkey Tail Mushroom Powder – Supports the immune system and gut health to promote overall daily wellness.

Organic Oyster Mushroom Powder – A nutrient-dense superfood that promotes overall wellness.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram, @LairdSuperfood on TikTok, and visit LairdSuperfood .

About Laird Superfood ®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Founded in 2015 by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton , the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece , the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

