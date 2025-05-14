Meriwest Credit Union Sets Stage For Silicon Valley Corporate Campus With $9.6M Property Purchase

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, a trusted San Jose-based financial institution since 1961, has acquired the property at 620 Blossom Hill Road in south San Jose. This transaction was completed on May 5, 2025, in a $9.6 million cash transaction, as recorded by the Santa Clara County Recorder's Office.

Located in the Sunrise Plaza shopping center near Blossom Hill Road and State Route 85, the acquired property includes a former Marie Callender's restaurant site, closed since 2022. The site is directly adjacent to Meriwest's headquarters at 5615 Chesbro Avenue. This acquisition positions Meriwest to develop a cohesive campus, enhancing accessibility and member-focused services.

“Our vision is to expand our long-time headquarters into a Meriwest 'Campus'. When complete, our campus will elevate our visibility and community engagement, better serve our members with increased access to services, and strengthen our roots in San Jose.” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest.

“Completing this purchase on May 5th, Meriwest's 64th birthday, was made possible because of our incredibly loyal members and our deeply committed team,” Pesta added.“I am looking forward to welcoming everyone over for a campus tour, when the project is complete.”

